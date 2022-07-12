ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MS

Mississippi teen charged in death of 6-year-old brother found dead in closet. Teen also accused of setting apartment on fire.

By Ben Hillyer
 2 days ago
A Mississippi teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-year-old brother.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the body of the 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a closet of an apartment that was set on fire.

Carroll County officials responded to a fire Saturday afternoon and an apartment complex in Vaiden.

The body of Orlando Pittman was found dead in a closet in one of the complex’s apartments. Officials say the boy appears to have been killed before the fire.

Pittman’s brother, 19-year-old Thomas Perry III, was taken into custody Sunday morning, July 10.

Investigators believe the fire at the apartment complex was intentionally set.

Perry was charged with first-degree murder in his brother’s death. He was also charged with arson and felony animal cruelty.

Missy Joe Allen
2d ago

This is what happens when you take God out of your Nation, schools, Court houses, the white house, homes, including all the divided up churches on every street corner, and worship and serve other gods. Judgement is here!

Sabrina Evans
2d ago

I agree with the comments here. it's just so sad.. the family has to deal with losing two kids.. my heart n prayers goes out to the family..

Dana Ferrier Gutierrez
2d ago

what on God's green earth is wrong with the kids in theses day's

Jackson, MS
