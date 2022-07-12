ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT’s Social Equity Council votes on which 16 businesses will be allowed to grow recreational marijuana

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcSqz_0gcwLXKp00

(WTNH) – Connecticut’s Social Equity Council voted today on whether to let more than a dozen companies start growing recreational marijuana in Connecticut. The concern is making sure they are the right companies to help right the wrongs of the war on drugs.

“Our goal was and is, to affirm that social equity applicants are true owners of their businesses,” said the chair of the Social Equity Council, Andrea Comer at the start of the meeting, which was held virtually. “Promoting equity in the cannabis industry is our primary charge.”

An outside firm reviewed 41 applications and recommended 5 in Hartford, 3 in New Britain, two each in Bridgeport and Waterbury, and one each in Middletown, Manchester, Southington, and Stamford. The head of the council says the recommendations reflect businesses that can do the work, and that are at least 65% owned by local people, not big companies.

“So, they are evaluating folks to ensure that they meet the income threshold, that they lived in the disproportionately affected area for the requisite time period, and that the business itself reflects the 65% ownership for the social equity applicant,” Comer explained in an interview before the meeting.

For decades, the so-called War on Drugs disproportionately harmed communities of color. The Social Equity Council is trying to repair that damage. First, by making sure minority-owned businesses get into the cannabis industry. Second, by setting up a fund to help with other things in the community.”

“They can support entrepreneurs who want to open a bakery or a dry cleaner,” Comer said. “They can go for street improvements or homeownership programs.”

It will be up to the communities how those funds are used. As for the growers, their names were not announced today.

“Following the vote, the SEC team will send a communication to all applicants notifying them of their determination,” Comer explained.

Those that get approved then have to be checked out by the state. They hope to have dispensaries open by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

sincitytrucker
2d ago

social equity council? you are a complete disgrace to all who played bt the rules.So ill let my kids know that if you broke the law it doesnt matter we will change the law and what you did was ok now so laws dont matter

Reply(1)
4
Todd Skilton
2d ago

great give the people who broke the law special privileges to now grow weed. it's like giving bank robbers security positions

Reply
2
Related
NewsTimes

Who is hiring in Connecticut?

Despite hints of a possible recession on the horizon, hiring in some Connecticut employment sectors remains strong. Donald Klepper Smith. an economist with DataCore Partners, said the reason for companies hiring with the possibility of a recession looming is pretty basic. “You grow your business one of two ways: with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Middletown, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Southington, CT
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Inflation comments on campaign trail become a debate in race for Conn. gov

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nationwide inflation is at a 40-year high of 9.1%. The cost of everyday items like gas and eggs has become the center of daily conversations, including those on the campaign trail. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says Connecticut families are hurting. “It’s now costing the average family in Connecticut $600 per month, And […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Ct#The Social Equity Council
GreenwichTime

Marijuana in CT: 16 applicants recommended to grow pot, including from Stamford, Hartford

Applicants from Bridgeport, Middletown, Stamford, and Waterbury are among the first to be recommended to grow marijuana in Connecticut. The state’s Social Equity Council met Tuesday to review applications for social equity cultivator licenses. In total, 41 applications were submitted to the state. The accounting firm CohnReznick, which the council hired to vet the applications, determined 25 did not comply.
STAMFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

CT Residents in All 8 Counties Asked to Conserve Water

Connecticut residents are being asked to reduce water usage as all eight counties enter level two of the five stages of drought conditions. Officials from the Office of Policy and Management said Gov. Ned Lamont has approved a recommendation by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Opening of Evolution Gaming Studio in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Connecticut utilities introduce flexible payment plan for delinquent commercial customers

Connecticut utilities have introduced a new flexible payment plan to replace a COVID-19 pandemic plan that ended last month. The state's two largest utilities, Eversolurce and Avangrid, the parent company of United Illuminating developed the plan. It's for commercial customers and took effect on July 1, said Tracey Pelella, vice president of customer service at Avangrid.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $414K Lottery Ticket Sold At Oakville Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $414,000 was sold at a Connecticut liquor store. An unnamed Oakville resident claimed a $414,435 prize from a Fast Play $10 Super 7s Progressive ticket sold in Litchfield County, according to an announcement from CT Lottery on Monday, July 11. The lottery...
OAKVILLE, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy