SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of afternoon and evening storms are possible on Friday and continuing through the weekend. An upper level low will be moving over south Florida on Friday and bring more instability to the area which will enhance the afternoon and evening storms just like we saw on Thursday. Thursday’s storms brought 50 mph wind at Snead Island in Manatee and some 3/4 inch diameter hail to parts of Sarasota near Fruitville and I-75. This pattern will stick around through Saturday and Sunday with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay close to average over the next 7 days which is a high of 90 and low around 75 degrees.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO