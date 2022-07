ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for two armed robbers after they shot a jewelry store worker in Anthem on Tuesday evening. It happened at Andrew Z Diamonds at a strip mall near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway around 6 p.m. Surveillance video released by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspects dressed in all black going inside the store and one of them aiming a gun at the employees. The eight-second video doesn’t show the shooting. Four photos show the two suspects on a chopper-style motorcycle riding off. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

ANTHEM, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO