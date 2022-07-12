ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Keery & Maya Hawke React to Seeing Joseph Quinn’s ‘Stranger Things’ Metallica Guitar Solo for the First Time: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

"If there's a way to go out, it's a pretty good one," Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie, said of the rock n' roll scene.

Did your jaw drop when you first watched Eddie Munson’s epic guitar solo in the Stranger Things season four finale? So did the Stranger Things cast’s. In a recent interview on the show’s official YouTube channel, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and the guitar lord himself, Joseph Quinn, were captured as they watched with awe the heavy-metal moment for the first time.

The much talked about scene takes place when the entire cast is working to take down Vecna, this season’s main villain. Eddie and Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) are in charge of distracting Vecna’s guarding fleet of batlike creatures in the Upside Down, which they decide to do by staging a full-blown performance of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” led by Quinn on electric guitar.

As the distorted opening riff of “Master of Puppets” plays during the interview, Hawke’s mouth immediately falls open. “Holy s–t!” she gasps, as Keery gives an approving “Oh yeah, buddy.”

Hawke’s incredulous expression stays frozen until the end of the scene, while Quinn grins widely at his favorite parts.

Before that, the 29-year-old actor revealed that he originally had conflicting emotions about the scene when he first read through it in the script. “I was gutted that I was not gonna be able to come back and work with these people again, because we had such a great time,” Quinn explained, acknowledging that Eddie’s big moment comes just before the character dies. “But if there’s a way to go out, it’s a pretty good one.”

“I didn’t think I’d ever be able to fulfill this quite adolescent fantasy of being a rockstar,” he added. “It was great fun, I remember finding it just so fun as a concept. The stakes are so high, and you feel them as an audience member, but to have that absurdity and levity — it makes for great viewing.”

Eddie’s Upside Down concert was undoubtedly one of the most standout moments of season four — and possibly the entire series so far. It even earned praise from the Metallica band members themselves, who wrote on Instagram: “We were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!”

The Game of Thrones alum also confirmed in the interview that, for the most part, he was actually the one playing guitar throughout the scene. Though the show’s creators brought in a professional to perform the “Master of Puppets” solo, Quinn learned the rest of the track with lots of rehearsal — some of which was filmed and recently shared by the Stranger Things writers on Twitter.

In spite of all the praise and the practice that went into the scene, Quinn revealed that he wasn’t allowed to keep Eddie’s guitar after the season wrapped. “I kind of wanted it at the end — I kind of asked if I could have it, and they ignored me,” he confessed, going on to steal a replica of the guitar on display behind him after the interview concluded.

Watch Joseph Quinn, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke’s jaws drop at Eddie Munson’s rockstar moment in Stranger Things season four below:

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Was Seen Crying at Comic-Con — Here's Why

If people didn't know the name Joseph Quinn before, they do now. He's become the breakout star of Stranger Things season 4 as the character Eddie Munson. Eddie is a D&D-playing musician who's not afraid to stand out. But Joesph definitely did when he went to Comic-Con in July 2022. Not only is it reportedly his first time in attendance, but he got a lot of attention from fans while he was there and it all came to a head. So, what happened? Is he ok? Here's what we know.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown makes season 5 demand after season 4 criticism

Two Stranger Things stars called out the series after completing work on season four.Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been in the Netflix show since its first season, and, during promotion of the latest episodes, spoke candidly about their thoughts regarding deaths in the series.Season four concluded with two last episodes, which were released on Friday (1 July), and those who streamed them were anxious to find out which characters died. However, every one of the original crew of heroes made it out alive.This led to some criticism of showrunners, the Duffer brothers, with many arguing that the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Joe Keery
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premiere on Netflix?

How are we doing, team? Was that Stranger Things Season 4 finale all you hoped and dreamed it would be? Do you feel shattered in the wake of what went down? Or are you desperate for more? Will there be a Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix? And how long will you have to wait for it? Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most epic things to ever happen on Netflix. Over the course of ten supersized episodes, we watched as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends confronted the most dangerous villain yet: Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Electric Guitar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’: The Duffer Brothers Confirm Scary Truth About Max Mayfield’s Health

Many Stranger Things fans can likely agree that season 4 was a pivotal time for Max Mayfield. After losing her brother, Billy, in season 3, Max had to come to terms with his death and face her own grief. With these personal developments, she became a crucial player in the fight against Vecna, the Upside Down’s latest big bad. Unfortunately, by the end of season 4, Max’s life is at risk. In a recent interview, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the current state of Max Mayfield’s health — and it’s not very reassuring.
TV SERIES
Billboard

Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’

In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4: The Duffer Brothers Reveal That They Almost Killed Off A Major Character in Volume 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. After a successful release of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix last week, fans are still not over how the Volume 2 ended and left a lot of questions hanging in the balance. The Duffer Brothers reveal that there is an alternate ending where they almost killed off a major character – Max Mayfield.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jack Black Is Also Displeased with the Death of Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ 4

Everyone is wounded by the decision to kill off Stranger Things 4’s new character, Eddie Munson, from global fans to celebrities. The metalhead and D&D leader instantly became a fan favorite who joins the main characters in the battle to stop Vecna. But Eddie met a hero’s death that fans were not happy with Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, especially Jack Black.
TV SERIES
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy