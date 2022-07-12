Montco Savings Passport Means Family Finances Need Not Falter When Funding Fun

The Montco Family Fun Savings Passport offers discounts on family friendly Montco experiences like this one at the Elmwood Park Zoo. Image via Elmwood Park Zoo at Facebook.

As Summer 2022 continues to unfold, it has already shown one hallmark: It’s one of the most expensive vacation/leisure seasons in recent memory. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, however, has relief. Its Family Fun Savings Passport opens the door to numerous discounts while inviting users to spend a night (or several) in a nearby hotel.

The Passport

The program’s savings are specifically designed to help families with children. By booking accommodations at special rates — a trendy “playcation” — parents can download the passport to a mobile device and redeem it throughout their time away from home.

Summer 2022 participants and their deals are:

Arnold’s Family Fun Center: free small ice cream with $20 food/beverage purchase

Cairnwood Estate: 20 percent discount on guided tour tickets

Elmwood Park Zoo: $2 off admission

King of Prussia Mall: free digital savings passport

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia: $5 off admission

Philadelphia Premium Outlets: VIP Shopper Club

Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center: 10 percent off gift shop purchases

The Carousel at Pottstown: $1 off carousel ride

The Encampment Store at Valley Forge National Historical Park: free mug with every $50 in purchases

The Shop at Crazy Aaron’s: $5 off purchase

Summer Tourism Marketing

The initiative is part of the VFTCB’s ongoing marketing efforts to bring travelers to the county.

A recent VRBO survey found that post-pandemic parents are treating kids to elevated vacation experiences and giving them an expanded decision-making role in travel planning. In partnership with Seven Knots Film & Media, a Philadelphia-based video production company, the VFTCB has therefore captured Montgomery County as the perfect place for family friendly travel after what’s been a stressful nearly two years.

The resulting 30-second spot perfectly highlights Passport participants in the locations offering deals.

In addition, the VFTCB partnered with Madden Media, Tucson, on a robust plan to place the marketing campaign in front of a target audience from Boston to Virginia this summer.

The campaign began its run in April with paid ads on social media, followed by the TV spot airing on NBC Philadelphia, NBC Philadelphia Sports, and FOX 29.

Ads will also appear on iHeartRadio stations in Phila. and on streaming in-target markets, expedia.com, tripadvisor.com, and in various out-of-home marketing locations.

The VFTCB intends this summer to make a big splash in Washington, D.C. because it has seen a steady increase in traffic from that area on its website. Its response will include airing the TV spot on Beltway news stations, an email marketing campaign with Washingtonian magazine, radio ads on NPR, and a partnership with Carvertise.

“We’re proud to be a family-friendly destination and can’t wait to welcome families to Valley Forge and Montgomery County this summer,” said VFTCB’s AVP of Marketing Justine Garbarino, “Summer is the best time to get outside and explore all this area has to offer. Bring the kids, bring the grandparents, bring friends. We want everyone to experience the fun that awaits in Montgomery County.”