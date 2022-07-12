NEWS: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite Running Back Kaleb Jackson

Jackson adds another in-state recruit to the Tigers 2023 class, second running back commit this cycle

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson has given LSU and head coach Brian Kelly a massive in-state commitment. Jackson announced his pledge to the Tigers Tuesday morning.

Jackson became commit No. 15 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed three-star linebacker Whit Weeks Saturday afternoon. He's the second running back commit in the class, joining four-star Louisiana native Trey Holly.

Jackson is one of the most dynamic running backs left on the market, choosing LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect is a top recruit in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home is a massive win for this program as they continue trying to reel in the state’s top talent.

LSU is blazing hot on the recruitment trail, landing yet another program changing prospect this month. In search of more skill position players for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Jackson, who gives them a versatile running back who can do it all.

Jackson has the ability to run over defenders while also possessing the agility and finesse to shake the defense with his quick feet. It’s too lofty of expectations to compare one to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the electric running back attains a few traits that could be similar.

The dynamic running back has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With LSU right in his backyard, he now gets to represent his hometown school and add to an already loaded running back room.

We said a storm is coming with this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together. As June set the tone for what was to come in July, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff see their recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 15 spots filled with their focus turning to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision soon in what is shaping up to be an incredible month on the recruitment trail.