ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by at least two vehicles on Interstate 35 in Carter County early Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said around 5 a.m. the victim was outside a Honda Accord stopped on the side of the road two miles south of Ardmore and was in the roadway when they were struck by two passing vehicles driving southbound.

ARDMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO