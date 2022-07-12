ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Michael Cera talks about life as a new dad

By Dean Richards
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, another one of the stars of the new animated adventure “Paws...

wgntv.com

wgnradio.com

VIDEO: Chris Knight (Yep, the Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady) and Phil Viardo on their new documentary: ‘Truelove: The Film’ Premieres FREE in Schaumburg Friday, July 15th

Paul goes behind the curtain with The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight (A.K.A. “Peter Brady”) and director Phil Viardo on their new film “Truelove: The Film.” You can attend the premiere FREE on Friday July 15th at 5:15pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Reserve...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Maryland Daily Record

John Cusack Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Evanston, Illinois, U.S. John Paul Cusack is an actor, producer, screenwriter, and political activist of American nationality. He started his acting career in 1980s and has done many award-winning films, a total of being 85. He belongs from a family that has been involved with films for a long period of time, thus had the responsiility under his shoulders to do well in this genre.
EVANSTON, IL
WGNtv.com

A Preview of Roscoe Village Burger Fest

The Roscoe Village Burger Fest is happening this weekend featuring music, arts and crafts, and an opportunity to vote for Chicago’s best burger. Epic Burger is among those competing this year. We’re joined now by Chef Nick Barnhart and Director Jonathan Hoover. July 15th – 17th. Belmont...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Glenn's Diner closing in Ravenswood: 'Time has come to say goodbye'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Ravenswood restaurant that has occupied a prominent spot on Montrose Avenue for nearly two decades is packing it in at the end of the month. “We've really enjoyed all the friends that have been a part of this 17-year adventure,” Glenn’s Diner said in a posting on Facebook this week. “The time has come for us to say goodbye and wish everyone the very best.”
RAVENSWOOD, WV
vinepair.com

Shift Diaries: What 4 Chicago Bartenders Make on a Friday Night

We’re continuing VinePair’s new Shift Diaries series with a trip to the Windy City, asking real bartenders around Chicago how much they earn in tips on a typical Friday night, what their crowd is like, and what everyone around town is drinking. VinePair asked bartenders working everywhere from a Ravenswood brewery to a pop-up restaurant in the West Loop to chronicle their shifts from happy hour to last call.
CHICAGO, IL
Michael Cera
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Watch out for Red-Winged Blackbirds at Rogers Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Dolci Amori Italian Bakery Now Open In Wicker Park, With Lakeview Location Opening Sunday: Restaurateur Ciro Longobardo is launching a series of Italian “pasticcerias” around Chicago, featuring items like a fiocco di neve “snowflake” pastry and more traditional options.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mom, there's an alligator here': Kenosha police capture alligator wandering the street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unusual for a pet to escape its yard.But when that pet is an alligator, it tends to create a big stir."Mom yells at him 'get away from the street,'" Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik, who said the kid has a strange response."'But mom, there's an alligator here.'" Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road." Kids in Kenosha spotted the gator wandering the streets after it got out of the backyard where it had been sunning itself in a kiddie pool. That led to Kenosha officers answering a call they'll likely never get again."It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this, and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah. It's badly needed, I think," said the officer.The gator is now back with its owner, who promises to keep a closer eye on it.Chicago had its own gator adventure in 2019 when "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon after a week-long search.He's now living at a farm in Florida.
KENOSHA, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Illinois

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Chicago is the most supernatural city in Illinois. It clocked in at 495 total sightings,...
ILLINOIS STATE

