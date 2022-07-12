Photos: Q’Orianka Kilcher through the years

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
