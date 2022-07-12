Photos: Q’Orianka Kilcher through the years

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO