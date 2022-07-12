ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

BLINK Festival Expands, Bringing Glowing Installations to Northern Kentucky

By Ashley Moor
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BLINK art and light festival is back this fall, and it keeps getting bigger. Officials have announced the event, held Oct. 13-16, is expanding across the river and Northern Kentucky will once again be a part of the glowing festivities. “In 2019, the extension into Northern Kentucky was...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

13 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 15-17)

It's the final weekend for deals on amazing burgers throughout Greater Cincinnati. Through July 17, more than 80 restaurants are offering discounted burgers in honor of Cincinnati Burger Week. Patrons are able to enjoy $6 to $7 gourmet burgers (pricing is listed on the Cincinnati Burger Week app) and Samuel Adams drink specials. Both traditional and plant-based burgers are available. Through July 17. cincinnatiburgerweek.com. Read CityBeat’s preview about Cincinnati Burger Week. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

New ArtsWave Showcase at Cincinnati Art Museum Explores Racial Injustices, Stigmas and Critical Race Theory

In 2020, Asha White began a series of abstract paintings called “Moody Monday.” The artworks reflected her mental health and mood as the turbulent events of the year unfolded — including the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine and a national reckoning with racial injustice. Over the course of 16 weeks, White (whose professional moniker is “Asha the Artist”) expressed feelings of depression and anxiety on the canvas. Two years later, she’s debuting an exhibit at Cincinnati Art Museum that expands on the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Indie Rockers Built to Spill Are Coming to Cincinnati's Woodward Theater in August

Frontman Doug Martsch and his iconic indie rock outfit Built to Spill are making a stop in Cincinnati this summer. The band will play the Woodward Theater on Aug. 22. Martsch and current lineup Melanie Radford (Marshall Poole, Blood Lemon) and Teresa Cruces (Prism Bitch) will be touring in advance of Built to Spill's forthcoming eighth album,
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Grand River, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Covington, OH
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
thefocus.news

What happened to 105.9? Ohio station switches from Country to The Oasis

If you tuned into 105.9 and found yourself listening to ‘The Oasis’ instead of ‘Classic Country’, you might have questions about what happened to the radio station. This summer sees a change in programming for a popular Ohio radio network and it has come as a surprise to many tuning in for their favourite country records.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink#Arts Festival#Northern Kentucky#Murals#Roebling Point
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Burger Issue: 15 Over-the-Top Burgers to Satisfy All Your Chaotic Cravings

In theory, the hamburger is a simple sandwich — some type of protein patty nestled in a bun. It’s an American staple for backyard barbecues, fast food franchises and any number of restaurants, from upscale to hole-in-the-wall. And while basic burgers can definitely hit the spot when you’re hungry, sometimes you need to zhuzh up your dinner with some decadent toppings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Bruce Springsteen Is Skipping Cincinnati on His 2023 Tour

Cross another one off the list, Cincinnati. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band won't visit the Queen City on their 2023 upcoming tour. On July 12, Springsteen announced that he would kick off an international tour with 31 late-winter and spring dates in the United States, finishing things up in – where else? – New Jersey. It will be the first time Springsteen and his band have toured together here since 2016.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

The Peach Truck Continues Its Midwest Journey

They’re baaaa-aaaack! Each summer, we wait patiently for those delicious Georgia and South Carolina peaches we love so much, brought to us courtesy of the Nashville-based company The Peach Truck. Early next week, The Peach Truck tour swings back through the tri-state for customers to pick up their online orders. They come in a 25-pound box (half-bushel) for $50. Add an extra box and two bags of pecans for $110. Place your order on the website and drop by your designated location to collect it. The truck will make stops at these Greater Cincinnati locations:
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Ohio

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Burger Issue

CityBeat 's Burger Issue is finally here. This time around, we uncover the craziest, most over-the-top burgers — piled high with unusual toppings like macaroni and cheese, lobster and peanut butter — from Greater Cincinnati restaurants. For some, the more chaotic the burger, the better. Keep reading to discover all of the stories you can find in our latest print issue, out on newsstands now.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Ohio

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Columbus is the most supernatural city in Ohio. It clocked in at 264 total sightings,...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Clifton's Mad Frog Music Venue and Bar to Close After 26 Years

Clifton Heights bar and live music venue Mad Frog has announced it will be closing this weekend after 26 years of operation. Mad Frog has been drawing crowds from the nearby University of Cincinnati since December of 1996, when the spot opened as a bar. In April of the following year, Mad Frog also began operating as a live music venue, per a Facebook post from the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy