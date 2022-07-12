ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Keith officially announces his retirement

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

EDMONTON, Canada — The only thing that was missing was hearing the news from the man himself. That officially came around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Widely reported on Friday afternoon, Duncan Keith officially announced his retirement through the Oilers on Tuesday morning after 17 NHL seasons, all but one of those coming as a member of the Blackhawks. Last summer, the defenseman was traded to Edmonton in order to be closer to his family.

The Blackhawks released a series of social media posts in tribute to Keith after the announcement was made official.

One of the best defensemen of the last generation in the NHL, Keith was a second round pick of the Blackhawks in 2002 and made his debut with the team in 2005. From then until the end of the 2021 season, he would provide a steady presence on the blue line for the greatest on-ice run in the history of the franchise.

A four-time All-Star, Keith won the Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the NHL in 2010 and 2014 while also being named an NHL First-Teamer in each season. He aided the Blackhawks’ runs to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015, with the performance in the last of those playoffs being his best.

Despite playing on an injured knee that would require surgery the following fall, Keith played in 23 playoff games in 2015 with three goals and 18 assists. His score in the second period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Lightning at the United Center would clinch the team’s sixth championship in franchise history as Keith would be named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

In his 16 years in Chicago, Keith would play 1,192 regular season games with 105 goals and 520 assists while also suiting up for 135 playoff games as well. He would play just one season with the Oilers, taking the ice for 64 contests in the regular season and 16 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

