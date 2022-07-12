ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shokan, NY

Shokan’s sewage hangs in the balance

By Nick Henderson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Olive’s Shokan hamlet will decide on September 24 if the town will establish a sewer district. If approved, the district will be funded by New York City through the Catskill Watershed Corporation at an...

Woodland Pond politely defends expansion proposal

There’s an emerging consensus that two of the three duplex cottages proposed for the expansion of Woodland Pond in New Paltz are not particularly controversial. Officials from the senior living facility have offered to scale back on the use of legacy lawns and pesticides, but are politely resisting the prospect that this third building may not comply with the settlement signed in the court case around building the compound in the first place. Polite resistance was also offered to the notion of paying a recreation fee for those buildings ultimately erected.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Saugerties mayor Bill Murphy: “The village owns the water”

Water, and the need to find enough to deal with the growth in demand for it, is a frequent subject at meetings of the Saugerties Village Board. At the board’s meeting on July 5, Mary McNamarra said she had discussed water resources with Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello, and the question of a task force to look into water sources was discussed, she said. Mayor Bill Murphy said he had also spoken to Costello about water resources, but he doesn’t see a reason for a joint board or authority to oversee water resources. “I don’t see the point of it. The village owns the water, the village owns the system. I don’t see why we need a town and village board,” Murphy said. “The town is a customer.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
Uncertainty lingers as suit filed to stop Woodstock Library move

A group opposed to the library moving to Bearsville has sued the library district and several town boards and commissions to stop progress, claiming it didn’t undergo the proper environmental review. Calling itself Library Lovers, the group, headed by Hera (no legal surname) and Elaine Hencke, filed an Article...
Proposed cannabis dispensary at Zero Place triggers traffic study

As tenants sign up for the retail spaces at Zero Place in New Paltz, each will have their ideas vetted at Planning Board meetings. One of the early proposals would see a cannabis dispensary in the largest brick building in town. While licensing and rules are still being worked out at the state level, Planning Board members do have one question that’s theirs to ask: what about traffic? John Litton has heard anecdotes about long car lines for dispensaries in other states, but board member Zach Bialecki suspects that as these businesses become more common, those lines will fade to grey. Nevertheless, it’s off to draft a new traffic study based on what self-identified experts believe a local dispensary would do to village roads.
NEW PALTZ, NY
“Fly-by-night” business raises concerns in New Paltz

A former chair of the New Paltz Village Planning Board wants current board members to be skeptical of anyone who wants to open up a shop for selling vape pens and cartridges, but the applicants proposing to site “Puff Puff Don’t Pass” in 450 square feet next to Starbucks say that the unique selling proposition is hard-to-find snacks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Dutchess County Farm Hosting Summer Markets Every Saturday

When summertime hits the Hudson Valley we all want to be outside enjoying the nice weather. That’s why outdoor festivals, concerts and markets are so popular around here. You get to do something fun and be outside, too. There’s a new summer market, and it’s happening every Saturday in Dutchess County at one of the best farm and nurseries in the area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Rhinebeck, New York

Although the towns clustered along the Hudson River between Albany and New York City are small — at least compared with the Big Apple — they offer a wide range of fantastic dining experiences. Taking full advantage of the quality ingredients produced by local farms, orchards, and vineyards, chefs prepare flavorful meals and bartenders craft impressive cocktails.
RHINEBECK, NY
After two-year break, Rosendale Street Festival expects to bring the heat

On July 16 and 17, Rosendale’s longest-running mega-block party will be back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The festivities — which is to say, mainly music — run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Rosendale Street Festival’s six stages are strung along Main Street between Stewart’s, at Route 32, and the intersection of Keator Avenue. That stretch of Route 213 will be open to one-way traffic only on both days of the Festival from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m., after which it will be open to Festival vehicles only; so, plan alternate routes during that timeframe if you need to pass through.
ROSENDALE, NY
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles; arts and crafts to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Condemned Town Hours From The Hudson Valley is Burning Underneath

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Unpleasant Eyesore Still Decaying in Tuxedo, New York | https://wrrv.com/decayiing-red-apple-rest-in-tuxedo-new-york/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral. The state of Pennsylvania is considered 'coal country' because of the rich deposits and its mining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saugerties Responds to Firework Disaster ‘Will Never Happen Again’

The 2022 4th of July celebration in Saugerties had many livid, but it sounds like their anger may have had an effect on future events. Earlier this month, we told you about how the 4th of July fireworks show at Cantine Field in Saugerties caused quite a bit of drama with residents. If you missed it, the yearly fireworks display was scheduled to start after the Saugerties Stallions baseball game was finished. Organizers thought the baseball game would be over no later than 10 p.m. but due to the game going longer than expected, the fireworks didn't start until almost 11 p.m.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Tragedy On Hudson River In New York: 7-Year-Old, Woman Dead Many Injured

A seven-year-old child and a woman are dead with many others in critical condition in what's being called a "tragic day for New Yorkers." An 18-foot private boat, with 13 people on board, capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday around 3 p.m. The accident happened in the Hudson River at Pier 84 near the Intrepid Museum on the West Side.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2022

Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations. The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Poughkeepsie City IDA criticized by State Comptroller’s Office

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Board did not properly evaluate and approve projects and monitor the performance of businesses that received financial benefits, according to a just-completed audit by the State Comptroller’s Office. The audit covered the period of January 1, 2018, through April 29, 2020. The full report, including a response from the Poughkeepsie IDA can be found by clicking here.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

