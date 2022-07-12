Shokan’s sewage hangs in the balance

Water, and the need to find enough to deal with the growth in demand for it, is a frequent subject at meetings of the Saugerties Village Board. At the board’s meeting on July 5, Mary McNamarra said she had discussed water resources with Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello, and the question of a task force to look into water sources was discussed, she said. Mayor Bill Murphy said he had also spoken to Costello about water resources, but he doesn’t see a reason for a joint board or authority to oversee water resources. “I don’t see the point of it. The village owns the water, the village owns the system. I don’t see why we need a town and village board,” Murphy said. “The town is a customer.”
