ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage: report

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KIqF_0gcwIEut00

R&B singer R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims Joycelyn Savage, according to reports.

In a letter to the judge, obtained by TMZ, Savage states “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé.” She also wrote, “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

The letter does not specify when the engagement happened. Savage’s family claim they had no idea about the engagement.

TMZ reports she wrote the letter to ask the judge for a lenient sentence for Kelly.

Kelly, 55, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a New York judge on June 29 for using his superstardom to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.

A federal trial in Chicago is slated to begin next month, on Aug. 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
WGN News

3 charged after Beverly shooting paralyzes off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — Three people were charged after a shooting in Beverly that paralyzed a Chicago police officer. The Chicago Police Department said Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, all face charges following a shooting Saturday around 2:30 a.m. at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue. Officer Dan […]
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
thesource.com

Raz B Is Ready To Tell His Story

For years B2K member Raz B has been very vocal about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a member of the popular group. For years the singer has accused former B2K manager Chris Stokes of sexually abusing him while he was underage. He also created a foundation called ‘You Are the Light’ to bring awareness to the sexual abuse of African American males and is using his foundation to support other victims of Chris Stokes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Elderly woman ejected, dies after crash with police car in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A woman was killed Wednesday following a crash with a police vehicle in Gary. At around 12:10 p.m., investigators said a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, traveling in an unmarked black 2019 Dodge Charger, was traveling east on 5th Avenue when he struck a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Corolla […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Vets Artists & Producers For Any 'MeToo' Allegations After 'Drunk In Love' Collaborator's Arrest

With the Renaissance album right around the corner, Beyoncé isn’t taking any chances when it comes to who’s allowed in her inner circle. In 2020, former collaborator Detail, who worked on the singer’s 2013 hit “Drunk In Love,” was arrested on 15 counts of sexual assault. According to The Sun, a source said Beyoncé was “devastated” by the allegations. Consequently, she makes sure nobody in her camp is potentially problematic.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Omarion to drop docuseries and expose all of the B2K drama

Omarion has announced that he is going to drop a documentary that details all of the scandals and drama surrounding the breakup of B2K. The reveal will include the fact that bandmate Lil Fizz began dating Omarion’s former girlfriend Apryl Jones – the mother of Omarion’s two children – right after Omarion and Jones broke up.
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

Highland Park shooting victim Irina McCarthy laid to rest Tuesday

SKOKIE, Ill. — Funeral services were held Tuesday for Highland Park shooting victim Irina McCarthy, who died alongside her husband and left behind a 2-year-old son. Irina, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were among the seven people killed in the July 4 tragedy. Services for Irina were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Weinstein & Piser Funeral […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN News

Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abruptly raising the question of witness tampering, the Jan. 6 committee revealed Tuesday that Donald Trump had attempted to contact a person who was talking to the panel about its investigation of the former president and the 2021 attack on the Capitol. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy