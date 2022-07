This is a furnished first floor corner unit two bedroom condo located in a quiet gated community in the desirable southwest side of Las Vegas. ALL WIFI, YOUTUBE TV, WATER GAS ELECTRIC and a monthly housekeeper are all included with your rent.. One payment covers all. This lower unit is cleaned monthly by a housekeeper keeping the home fresh and clean. The master bedroom offers a King bed, Flat Screen TV and private dual sink bathroom with walk-in shower. Guest bedroom offers a queen bed and office desk area to work from home. A second bathroom is adjacent to the guest bedroom with bathtub and shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and beautiful mosaic backsplas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO