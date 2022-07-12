ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Police investigating Monday night shooting in Georgetown

By Sophie Brams
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAC4d_0gcwHrw500

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

The victim advised officers that an altercation took place, resulting in the victim being shot in the arm. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine the location of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

State doesn’t object to competency test for Georgetown County double murder suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing two people in Georgetown County after a crash in 2020 has been diagnosed with a “cognitive communication deficit,” according to information presented in court Thursday morning during an argument for a competency hearing. Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters, III, of Moncks Corner, allegedly […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Pawleys Island man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for a 2020 deadly shooting in Georgetown, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Javon Jacob Hair, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Herman McCray Jr., who was shot on Feb. 5, 2020 […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says an investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Monday night. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers arrived around 11 p.m. at Georgetown Memorial Hospital and spoke with the victim and a witness. Nelson says officers learned that an...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Police: Fight led to shooting in Georgetown area; 1 hurt

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Georgetown. Georgetown police officers were called around 11 p.m. Monday to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after a shooting victim showed up there. Police interviewed the victim and a witness who said a fight...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Florence mass shooting suspect moved to another detention center to meet lawyers in-person

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fred Hopkins, Jr. was moved in March from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to the Newberry Center, according to court documents. The documents read that, "The basis for this transfer and transportation order is that logistical limitations at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center prevent the defendant's attorneys, mitigation specialists and consulting experts from having regular face to face legal, investigative and clinical meetings with the defendant. The Newberry Detention Center is currently able to allow the requisite meetings necessary to allow the defense to resume its preparation for trial."
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

One Person Injured During Shooting in Florence

Authorities are investigating after a person was injured during a shooting in Florence yesterday. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Maxwell Street. A residence was damaged in the incident and one person inside the home was shot and taken to a hospital for their injuries, they are expected to survive. No other information about the shooting in available.
FLORENCE, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man convicted after interstate cocaine trafficking conspiracy, stopped by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in 2019

FLORENCE, South Carolina (WJBF) — One South Carolina man is behind bars after being convicted by a federal court for participating in an interstate cocaine trafficking conspiracy that operated for several years. According to authorities, Brodus Bernard Gregg, 68, of Conway, and his co-conspirators brought large quantities of cocaine from other states into South Carolina. This […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

59K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy