Clark Park in University City is Kicking-Off Their Summer Outdoor Movie Series

In the near future, South Broad Street will see a surge of growth, with new buildings rising to intensify its canyon effect. At 500 South Broad Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, a new project initially dubbed Broad and Lombard will soon soar into the sky. Designed by SITIO Architecture and Urbanism and developed by The Badger Group and Goldenberg Group LLC, the tower will stand 542 feet and 43 stories tall and will hold 468 residential units. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Building renovation, designed by Voith and MacTavish Architects, will join the project in the future, and will include a second phase with another building to the south.
