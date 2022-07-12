Clark Park in University City is Kicking-Off Their Summer Outdoor Movie Series

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO