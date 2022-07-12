ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University City, MO

Clark Park in University City is Kicking-Off Their Summer Outdoor Movie Series

By Hec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark Park (4300 Baltimore Ave.) in University City has been hosting outdoor movies in the summer for quite some time. This year, Movies in Clark Park kicks-off in August and...

Main Line Media News

City Ave District to host summer pop-up event

LOWER MERION – The City Ave Special Services District is celebrating the peak of summer with a free and family-friendly pop-up event. On Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. the City Ave District Pop-Up Summer Event will offer live music, kids activities including balloon art and face painting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The Independence Seaport Museum is Hosting and Adult Only “Pirate Rum Challenge” With a Comped Drink & Games

Who doesn’t love good ol’ Pirate stories. Now you can not only learn about pirates at the Independence Seaport Museum (211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd.), you can also enjoy some rum cocktails while doing so. Every Thursday and Saturday night from 6 -9 pm, from now until September guests can check out the Pirates and Patriots exhibit and take part in the Pirate Rum Challenge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Adult Swim Festival Block Party sets schedule of events

With less than a month until the Adult Swim Festival Block Party, Adult Swim unveils new details about the attractions, activities and acts that await fans in Philadelphia. Taking place August 5-7, in the colorful neighborhood of Fishtown, the series of events will feature an ongoing outdoor celebration of music, comedy and fandom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Grab Your Popcorn: Your Guide to Free Summer Outdoor Movies in Philly

The summer tradition of outdoor movie nights in the City of Philadelphia has returned thanks to Philadelphia Parks & Recreation! Be sure to bring your popcorn, snacks, blanket and chairs and head to a participating park, recreation center or playground nearest you. The series of 12 showings is free for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Best of Philly Soiree Returns to Dilworth Park for First time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Philadelphia magazine will be able to celebrate its Best of Philly winners in style and in-person. On Thursday, August 4th, guests are invited to taste food from Best of Philly-winning restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in celebrating the ‘best’ Philly has to offer, as the party will take place by the fountain at Dilworth Park, located at 1 S. 15th Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Get Ice Cream in Philadelphia

- Located throughout the city, there are countless places to indulge in an ice cream cone or sundae. The list below includes the best places for ice cream in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Caller, which recommends Sundaes by Zsa's, the Franklin Fountain, Weckerly's, and Bassetts. You're sure to find a place that satisfies your sweet tooth in this historic city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Come Hungry: Philadelphia Taco Festival Returns

Craving some good food? Philadelphia Taco Festival is serving up some "Taco Heaven" to hungry locals July 30 and 31. The fifth annual Philadelphia Taco Festival is taking over Xfinity Live! at the end of the month, bringing a wide variety of over 75 different tacos, refreshing margaritas, interactive games, live entertainment and authentic mariachi music.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Fixer-Upper Extended Trinity in Logan Square

After many years as a rental, this 19th-century house on a unique Center City block is being offered for sale, giving you a chance to literally live in the center of it all. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Off-Center-Hall Colonial in Chestnut Hill

Designed by a rising star on Philly's architectural scene in 1903, this informal colonial has it all and executes everything beautifully. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Those of you who are fans of the popular architectural-trash-talk website McMansion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

5 Spots to Eat an Extremely Early Breakfast in Philly

Standbys that open before sunrise, in case you need to fuel up before a shift or you just enjoy peace and quiet with your eggs at 6 a.m. You might already know the late-night spots where you can get a gyro at 3 a.m. or pancakes for dinner. But the spots that open real early? The ones where you’re eating, not to appease tomorrow’s hangover, but to fuel today’s shift? For those, you gotta go where the workday starts while it’s still dark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

New Renderings Revealed for Broad and Lombard in Center City

In the near future, South Broad Street will see a surge of growth, with new buildings rising to intensify its canyon effect. At 500 South Broad Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, a new project initially dubbed Broad and Lombard will soon soar into the sky. Designed by SITIO Architecture and Urbanism and developed by The Badger Group and Goldenberg Group LLC, the tower will stand 542 feet and 43 stories tall and will hold 468 residential units. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Building renovation, designed by Voith and MacTavish Architects, will join the project in the future, and will include a second phase with another building to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

How to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia, PA - If you live in Philadelphia, it's not difficult to get a recycling bin. How Hard Is It to Get a Recycling Bin in Philadelphia?. You can get a free recycling bin at one designated location if you're a Philadelphia resident. Alternatively, you can use a container of your own. It must be rigid, no larger than 32 gallons, and indicate "RECYCLING." Depending on the size of your recycling bin, you can put it out the same day as your regular trash pickup. Because Philadelphia recycles in one stream, there's no need to separate recyclable materials. You can place cardboard and mixed paper into the same bin with plastic containers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

