'Succession' leads Emmy Award nominations with 25, 'Squid Game' scores a landmark best drama series nod

Julia Garner, Bill Hader, Sydney Sweeney, Rhea Seehorn and Harriet Walter all landed two acting nominations each for the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Garner was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, as well as Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark. With her nom for the final season of Ozark, Garner is looking to go three-for-three after converting her previous two nominations for the Netflix drama into Emmy wins.
Also seeking a three-peat is Hader, a two-time Emmy winner for Lead...
