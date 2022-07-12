ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Masks required in areas of Savannah River Site, due to rise in COVID cases in the area

By Mike Lepp
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRuZF_0gcwHUpU00

(WJBF) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Aiken and Barnwell Counties, the Savannah River Site is requiring masks again in some areas of the plant.

A letter went out to employees, this week.

Currently the area has reached the “medium level” of cases.

ALSO ON WJBF: “They won’t listen to us,” Project Pascalis agenda item removed during Aiken City Council meeting

Starting Monday, July 11, the following protocols will be put into place at SRS:

  • Masking
    • All personnel regardless of vaccination status shall wear a mask in a site bus with more than one occupant.
    • All personnel regardless of vaccination status shall wear a mask in government and personal vehicles with more than one occupant when they are not cohabitants.
    • All personnel regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask in a conference room where social distancing is not achievable.
  • Meetings
    • Meeting organizers should:
      • Maximize the use of virtual meetings.
      • Consider the number of attendees and the room configuration, if holding an in-person meeting.  Recommend that meeting organizers try to maintain 6 feet social distancing between attendees.

The following SRS COVID-19 protocols will remain in place:

  • All symptomatic personnel must remain home or go home and screen through Medical for testing.
  • All symptomatic personnel are tested at Augusta University Health System or given the opportunity to test with their own provider.
  • Contact tracing is performed for all symptomatic and COVID-19 positive individuals. All personnel with Close Contact of a COVID-19 positive individual are screened through on-site rapid-testing (or AUHS if they become symptomatic).

SRS has issued the following chart explaining the criteria used to determine the ‘community level’:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30axf3_0gcwHUpU00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Construction continues on Furys Ferry Road on Monday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues in regards to the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road. Traffic controllers say these are the following lane closures and traffic shifts that will take place Monday July 18th through Friday, July 22nd, weather permitting: 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closures on Old Blackstone Camp Road […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Thomson flooding leaves residents with severe damage

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Thomson are still dealing with the aftermath of flooding after getting over three and a half inches of rain in the last three days. There was water swallowing cars and flowing through yards in the area Wednesday. The city tells us they’ve invested over...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: Lewiston Road project leads to lane closures

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temporary lane closures are set for Columbia County this week and next. As work continues on the widening of Lewiston Road, several closures are scheduled for July 18-22. Here’s a look at plans for the closure of the Interstate 20 ramps. 9 a.m. to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Aiken, SC
Cars
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Aiken, SC
Health
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Aiken, SC
Coronavirus
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Augusta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Milliken phasing out Screven County plant that employs 250

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A textile maker will phase out its plant in Screven County, transitioning all its production lines to a plant in South Carolina. Milliken said the move to consolidate production to the Magnolia plant in Cherokee County, S.C., will “enhance operational efficiencies and increase production capacity.”
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders look at future of unused city properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners were in a back and forth trying to figure out what to do with city-owned properties that are not living up to their potential. For example, the Boathouse down at the Riverwalk or the historic fire station on Central Avenue. Ideas ranged from completely...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Barnwell Counties#Aiken City Council#Srs#Cov
WJBF

Milliken & Company announces phasing out operations at Longleaf Plant in Sylvania, impacts about 260 employees

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Milliken & Company announces the consolidation of its textile manufacturing footprint, which will include phasing out operations at the Longleaf Plant in Sylvania, Georgia. This announcement impacts approximately 260 Longleaf Plant employees. Officials say that the consolidation is to enhance operational efficiencies and increase...
SYLVANIA, GA
WJBF

Jim Hudson Lexus donates $100,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jim Hudson Lexus donated $100,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank Thursday. This donation goes a long way to helping those in need as inflation continues to impact families. Golden Harvest will be able to use the money to purchase food items that are needed by...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRDW-TV

Flooding during downpour leaves mess in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A downpour Wednesday afternoon caused flooding in Thomson that some residents blamed on clogged storm drains. Cars were partially submerged by the street flooding, which included areas like A Street, East Hill Street, and Jackson Street. Once flood waters receded, muck was left on the outside...
THOMSON, GA
WJBF

New push for second COVID booster amid rise in COVID cases

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Doctors said new omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA. 5 are highly infectious and transmissible. Prior immunity offers less protection meaning even if you’ve had COVID before you could still catch it again. ” Our immune system doesn’t respond as well to prevent infection and so we’re getting infected and we’re […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Traffic crackdown looms as CSRA crashes claim 5 lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a deadly five days on CSRA roadways – especially on Interstate 20 – and we don’t even know the names of all the victims yet. And the rash of fatal wrecks comes just ahead of a crackdown by law enforcement across the region.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta’s 5th Street bridge project nearing completion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- People will soon have a new walking destination at the 5th street bridge. The city of Augusta has been working on it for a long time and soon it will open. The bridge is repaired and painted, and lights are up and on. But there are a few safety features that need […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in Aiken County sends 1 person to hospital

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Deputies say the shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 100 block of A P Nivens Street. There was one victim that was shot in the leg, according to Capt. Eric...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools name security, emergency chief

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education has approved a new role to enhance the safety and security of students and staff. School officials announced Vicky Gaskins as the first director of security and emergency management for the 2022-23 school year. The school board approved her position...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy