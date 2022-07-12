ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

LCE: 2 out of 5 stores sold alcohol to minors

By Justin Glowacki
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced they conducted five age compliance checks in Snyder County on 7/11.

The BLCE said of the five compliance checks they conducted in Snyder County, two stores were non-compliant.

The following three stores were compliant with Pennsylvania’s liquor laws:

  • Master Beverage LLC in Beavertown
  • Blazin Wings Incorporated T/A Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove
  • The Giant Company LLC in Selinsgrove

For more information on BLCE programs, activities, and statistics, go to www.psp.state.pa.us/blce.

