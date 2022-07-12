ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSC Participates in Operation Safe Driver Week

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – The Public Service Commission’s Transportation officers will participate in Safe Driver Week from July 10-16, with increased patrols across the state. Safe Driver Week was created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) in 2007 with the goal of reducing accidents, injuries and deaths involving large trucks, buses and passenger vehicles due to unsafe driving behaviors.

PSC officers will join law enforcement agencies across North America, including Canada and Mexico, to focus on commercial vehicle drivers who are speeding, with a secondary concentration on unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, reckless and aggressive driving, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to CVSA, speeding was cited as this year’s primary focus because it has been a factor in more than a quarter of vehicle crash deaths since 2008. Speeding is also the most frequent driver-related crash factor for all drivers.

“The PSC’s officers stop unsafe commercial vehicles and drivers on our state’s highways every day,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “They are tireless in their efforts to keep our roads safe, and we are proud to work with other officers throughout West Virginia and all of North America to again take part in Safe Driver Week.”

Additional information on Operation Safe Driver can be found on the CVSA website: http://www.cvsa.org/

