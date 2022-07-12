Arrest made after Albany shooting left man with chest injury

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested a 31-year-old Albany woman, accused of threatening her ex-boyfriend with a weapon. Investigators say on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to North Manning Boulevard just north of Third Street for reports of a man who had been stabbed.
Albany police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. The 30-year-old victim was on Robin Street Tuesday when he was hit in the chest by gunfire. The man was brought to Albany Med to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say 18-year-old Teivon Degney is the person responsible for the shooting and he's facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Tuesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
More than a month after an Albany man survived a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway only to later be killed by a hit-and-run driver, police have made an arrest. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, New Jersey, was taken into custody on June 30...
Officers with the Troy Police Department were directed to a house near 5th Avenue and 102nd Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they entered the building, police said, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A man wielding a knife inside a Stewart's Shop was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning. About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, two members of the Saranac Lake Village Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Stewart's on Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a state police news release.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man faces eight to 16 years in prison, convicted Thursday in connection with a series of robberies in Saratoga Springs earlier this year. Justin P. Rock, 37, pled guilty to four separate counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class "D" Felony, according to DA Karen Heggen.
Authorities in the Capital District have issued an alert for a convicted rapist they say failed to update his sex offender registration. Troy Police said William Goodman, age 47, is a Level 3 Sex Offender wanted for several felony violations of New York State Corrections law, including failure to register.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday evening, police responded to the City Mission on Hamilton Street for a report of a fight. Officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Albany Med, where he is in stable condition. Police arrested 19-year-old Geral Vargas-Gonzalez in connection with...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — The East Greenbush Police announced Thursday that the “Felony Lane Gang” may be operating in the area again. This is a group of criminals that steal items such as purses or wallets from unlocked cars, and at times will even break windows if these items are in plain sight.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — An Indian Lake man will serve 16 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision, convicted of entering the apartment of a Corinth man and assaulting him with a tomahawk-style axe in October of last year. On the morning of October 27,...
State police say a Malta woman behind the wheel was three and a half times too drunk to drive. Allison Aber, 37, was stopped on the Thruway in New Paltz on Tuesday evening for several violations. That’s when police say they determined she was drunk, and her blood alcohol level...
A Hudson Valley man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers. Ulster County resident Masani Gordon, of Saugerties, was arrested Thursday, July 8, following an investigation by Saugerties Police. Investigators said the 26-year-old called the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June 2022 and threatened to...
CITY OF HUDSON – The man who allegedly groped two women in the City of Hudson on Monday has been released from Columbia Memorial Hospital. He is identified as Jamar Beauford, 21, of Hudson. Upon his release Tuesday afternoon, officers arraigned him in Hudson City Court on the charges...
State Police say they have arrested a Menands man, accused of reckless driving and DWI. Police say back on Jul 12th 44-year-old Neil Desposito was traveling southbound in the town of Wilton when he struck construction cones of a posted work zone, with workers present. He's also accused of attempting...
Police say an armed standoff in Troy Tuesday night ended peacefully with no injuries. The Troy Police Department says officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and State Street for reports of a despondent individual with a gun Tuesday evening. The individual surrendered after nearly three hours and was...
A mother from the Capital District is sounding the alarm after her son was allegedly run off the road by a car full of teenagers. Schenectady County resident Kristin Crosby-Miller, of the village of Scotia, posted on Facebook just hours after the incident, which she said happened at around 4 p.m. Monday, July 11, in Scotia on Sanders Avenue.
TROY, NY (WRGB) - Troy Police are investigating after a car crashes into a home on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy Wednesday night. They say at this early point in their investigation, they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to go off the road. He has now...
HUDSON—A Hudson man suffered a bullet wound to the leg when he was shot during an argument the evening of July 3. Hudson Police say they received several calls reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Building #6, Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 North Front Street, at 8:19 p.m. Patrols arrived two minutes later to discover that a silver 2021 Volkswagen SUV had been struck by a bullet.
