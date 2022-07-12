ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Arrest made after Albany shooting left man with chest injury

ALBANY – Police say a suspect is now in custody, after a 30-year-old man was...

Albany Police Say Arrest Made in Connection With Robin Street Shooting

Albany police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. The 30-year-old victim was on Robin Street Tuesday when he was hit in the chest by gunfire. The man was brought to Albany Med to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say 18-year-old Teivon Degney is the person responsible for the shooting and he's facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Tuesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
