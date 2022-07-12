Marion Barber's death brings dangers of heatstroke to forefront: What we know

Heatstroke caused by overheating after "prolonged exposure, or physical exertion, in high temperatures."

11 football players have died from heatstroke during football-related activity over the past five years.

After 2001 death of Korey Stringer, NFL modified policies regarding health and safety at practices.

The death of former NFL running back Marion Barber from heatstroke last month is yet another reminder of the danger that can result when intense physical exertion and extreme temperatures are combined.

Barber, 38, was found dead in a Dallas apartment on June 1 with a bathtub faucet running, the unit's thermostat set to 91 degrees and the heat turned on. Officials also found exercise equipment in the apartment. According to a coroner's report, Barber "was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions."

Although Barber retired from the NFL after the 2011 season, his death brings to mind other instances of other players – at all different levels – who've had their lives cut short by complications from heatstroke on the football field.

Here's what we know about heatstroke:

What is heatstroke?

According to the Mayo Clinic, heatstroke is caused by the body overheating, "usually as a result of prolonged exposure, or physical exertion, in high temperatures."

The Mayo Clinic refers to it as "the most serious form of heat injury." It occurs if a body’s temperature rises to 104 degrees or higher. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage a person’s brain, heart, kidneys and muscles.

Why are football players at risk?

Football practices, especially in the preseason, typically take place during the hottest part of the year. The prevalence of artificial surfaces, which are easier than grass to maintain, can raise on-field temperatures even higher.

According to data from the University of North Carolina’s National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury, 11 football players have died from heatstroke during football-related activity over the past five years – with the total rising to 68 over the last 25 years.

Offensive and defensive linemen are the most susceptible to overheating, accounting for nine of the 11 heat stroke deaths recorded from 2017-2021.

Football players who've died from heatstroke

The dangers of heatstroke for football players first captured national attention in 2001, when Pro Bowl offensive tackle Korey Stringer of the Minnesota Vikings collapsed and died at NFL team's first practice of the preseason.

As a result, the NFL made several modifications to its policies regarding health and safety at practices. In addition, the league formed a partnership with Stringer's widow Kelci, his agent Jimmy Gould and the University of Connecticut to establish the Korey Stringer Institute – to provide research, education and advocacy for athletes on all levels.

Other football players who have died from heatstroke:

2018: Jordan McNair, Maryland. A 19-year-old, 325-pound sophomore offensive lineman, McNair was observed struggling during a May 29 conditioning test at the school, which included multiple 110-yard sprints. He was hospitalized that night and died June 13. Maryland eventually fired head coach DJ Durkin and McNair's family later reached a $3.5 million settlement with the university.

A 19-year-old, 325-pound sophomore offensive lineman, McNair was observed struggling during a May 29 conditioning test at the school, which included multiple 110-yard sprints. He was hospitalized that night and died June 13. Maryland eventually fired head coach DJ Durkin and McNair's family later reached a $3.5 million settlement with the university. 2017: Tyler Heintz, Kent State. A coroner confirmed Heintz, 19, a freshman 275-pound offensive lineman, died of heatstroke after completing his second day of conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

A coroner confirmed Heintz, 19, a freshman 275-pound offensive lineman, died of heatstroke after completing his second day of conditioning drills at Dix Stadium. 2014: Marquese Meadow, Morgan State. According to the Baltimore Sun, he became disoriented after an Aug. 10 practice, was hospitalized, slipped into a coma, and died two weeks later. Cause of death was listed as heatstroke. The high temperature on Aug. 10 was 86 degrees.

According to the Baltimore Sun, he became disoriented after an Aug. 10 practice, was hospitalized, slipped into a coma, and died two weeks later. Cause of death was listed as heatstroke. The high temperature on Aug. 10 was 86 degrees. 2008: Chad Wiley, North Carolina A&T. A fifth-year senior, Wiley complained of dizziness at a voluntary workout on campus. He lost consciousness when he was being treated in the trainer’s room. According to the United Press International, the autopsy showed Wiley died of heatstroke complications, resulting from a sickle cell trait.

A fifth-year senior, Wiley complained of dizziness at a voluntary workout on campus. He lost consciousness when he was being treated in the trainer’s room. According to the United Press International, the autopsy showed Wiley died of heatstroke complications, resulting from a sickle cell trait. 2001: Eraste Autin, Florida. An incoming freshman, Autin, a 250-pound fullback was expected to compete for a starting job. But according to the Associated Press, he died of complications from heatstroke after collapsing while jogging back to the locker room after a voluntary conditioning session.

How can heatstroke be prevented, treated?

The best way to prevent heatstroke is by taking precautions before any physical activity takes place. Athletes should be aware of their body weight and physical fitness limitations, especially when first starting workouts.

Dr. Douglas J, Casa, PhD, professor of kinesiology at the University of Connecticut and the CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute, notes that any player who shows signs of disorientation, staggering, decreased performance or profuse sweating should be removed from play immediately for a medical assessment.

Medical experts should be immediately available to determine if the athlete is suffering from exertional heat stroke (body temp 104 degrees or higher). If so, the player should be placed upright in a tub filled with ice water.

"While treatment times may vary due to starting temperature, rapid cooling to 102 degrees within 30 minutes is imperative," Dr. Casa says.

The KSI also suggests several steps football players can take to reduce the risk of heatstroke:

Stay hydrated by drinking water (and fluids containing sodium) throughout practice, in the shade if possible.

Wear loose-fitting, absorbent or moisture wicking clothing

Practice and perform conditioning drills at appropriate times, avoiding the hottest part of the day (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Slowly progress the time and intensity of conditioning and practices throughout the season

Ensure proper medical coverage is provided and proper cooling methods are available, including cold-water immersion tub and ice towels

