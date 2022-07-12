ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens charged in school bus stop shooting indicted in second murder

By Roberto Roldan
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago
Photo: Jake Ryan

Two teenagers accused of killing 16-year-old Tyree Smith at his school bus stop last September are now facing charges in a second homicide of a minor.

Louisville Metro police arrested Demaurion Moore and Mekhi Cable, both 16, last December. Moore was indicted for Smith’s death in February, but Cable’s name wasn’t released by the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office until Monday, after his formal arraignment.

Both are now facing charges stemming from a second killing, a minor identified by prosecutors only as C.B. Moore and Cable are accused of shooting C.B. on Thanksgiving Day of last year. They were also indicted on June 29 for wantonly endangering other kids present at the bus stop when Smith was killed, as well as a third, nonfatal shooting of a minor on March 12, 2021.

Because the two are under 18, police and prosecutors withheld their names until they were indicted and arraigned. Both Moore and Cable are being charged as adults.

The killing of Smith, who was waiting for his morning bus to Eastern High School, shocked the Louisville community last year and sparked a renewed debate about police in schools.

More than 24 kids under the age of 18 were killed in Louisville last year, according to police data. Six homicide suspects, not including the two in this case, were between the ages of 11 and 17.

Comments / 2

 

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

