Local manufacturer breaks ground on 10,000-square foot expansion

Click here to read the full article. The first day of Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event saw total sales across U.S. online retail surpass $6 billion, delivering growth of 7.8 percent year over year, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, making it the biggest day for online spending in 2022. But like other major shopping events, the heavy spending extracts a heavy toll on the overall logistics and warehousing landscape, which already has endured a stream of seemingly never-ending bottlenecks since 2020. With Prime Day becoming more of a retail-wide affair every year, the supply chain is likely to get another wrench thrown in...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO