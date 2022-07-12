ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

Local manufacturer breaks ground on 10,000-square foot expansion

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORISKANY — The Light Connection, 132 Base Road, has broken ground on a 10,000-square foot expansion as a direct result of its continuous growth in the fiber optic cable market. The expansion, which is expected to be completed in September, will increase the company’s manufacturing footprint by 25%,...

