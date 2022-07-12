ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell Student’s Athletic-Academic Drive Earns Her a Spot on This All-American List

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk9ge_0gcwGGBP00
Cristea Park.Image via Ithaca College.

A Blue Bell Ithaca College student has exhibited the twin skills needed to make the national 2021–2022 All-American Scholars Golf Team: a high GPA and a low scorecard.

Cristea Park, who attended Wissahickon High School, was one of only 1,400 female student-golfers across the U.S. to be recognized by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), Coral Springs, Fla.

The selection process for these players is among the most stringent in all college athletics:

  • Overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a scale of 4.00 for the entirety of a collegiate career
  • Amateur status on a team roster through the full season
  • Demonstrated high moral character, as certified by a head golf coach (and WGCA member) or other faculty representative
  • Verification of participation in at least half a college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the nomination year
  • Receipt of the final GPA through a school-issued transcript

For the 2021–2022 season at Ithaca, Park played all five qualifying events (nine rounds), averaging an 82. Her low 18-hole round came in at 74.

She also received five Liberty League distinctions, including Rookie of the Year. The Liberty League is a member conference of the NCAA’s Division III.

Park is a Clinical Health Studies major at Ithaca; her graduation date is Spring 2023.

MONTCO.Today

MCCC Starts Summer Program to Assuage High School Graduates’ Fears, Assuring Them ‘You’ve Got This!’

High school students who want to get a head start on their college educations can attend a sneak peek of the dual enrollment program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The college is hosting its inaugural Early College Boot Camp for current and prospective dual-enrollment students. Also welcome are families, school district faculty and staff, and anyone interested in early college opportunities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
