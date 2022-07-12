ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

Inflation, supply chain shortages impact wedding dress industry

By Colette Bordelon
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gFgC_0gcwGDXE00

ERIE, Colo. — Wedding bells are ringing again after the COVID-19 pandemic forced countless couples to postpone their big day.

The Wedding Report, a national trade group, reports nearly 2.5 million weddings are expected to be performed in the U.S. this year, which is a 30% increase over last year.

The demand for wedding dresses surged once couples felt safe to gather again, but the wedding industry is not immune to factors like inflation or increased shipping costs.

“One thing that really hit us was the amount of alterations, so our preferred seamstresses had more than double their regular load that they had to alter," said Patty Westenbroek, the owner of Dani West Bridal Boutique in Erie. “Before we allow somebody to fall in love with a gown, we're going to make sure that we can get that particular gown in within that bride's timeline because we also have to factor in those alterations, which are very important.”

Westenbroek has owned Dani West Bridal Boutique for more than four years, and said inflation has, unfortunately, forced them to increase their prices.

“We've noticed sometimes that a designer will put out a gown and then shortly after it's been released, they've pulled back and said we cannot meet the potential demand for that particular gown," Westenbroek said. "It's just been kind of unpredictable.”

Tina Caporaso is engaged to Denver7's Danny New, and said she does have a dress in mind for her wedding.

“We're planning for a two year engagement. So, I wasn't going to go look for dresses until next year sometime," Caporaso said. “It definitely does add more stress to an already stressful situation, and it does make me rethink my plan.”

Westenbroek said it's her job to make sure brides are well informed on the time it will take to receive a dress before purchasing it.

“Educating the bride is very important — letting her know about timelines and what she can expect," Westenbroek said. “Come on in quickly, and worry about some of the other details later. The dress is very important.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Mobile auto repair leaves single mom in the lurch

DENVER — Contact Denver7 regularly hears about bad mechanics, but now, a mobile mechanic is a new twist on what consumers should watch out for, after a pregnant mom was left without money and a still-broken car. There was a time Midori Edwards trusted everyone, but this single mother...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Erie, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Erie, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Industry
msudenver.edu

Is now the right time to buy a home?

Finally, the news many Coloradans have been waiting for: House prices actually went down last month. The recent sharp uptick in mortgage rates, coupled with rising inflation and the ever-present spectre of recession, seems to have effectively pumped the brakes on some of the wilder excesses of the housing market. (You may have noticed fewer news stories about buyers offering a free Caribbean vacation or promising to name their imminent babies after sellers.)
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Looking for the Most Amazing Italian Food? Try This Place in Denver

Sometimes things aren't always what they appear to be and that happens to be the case at this fantastic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado. Everyone loves authenticity, and there's no better authentic Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado than the Odyssey Italian restaurant at 603 E 6th Avenue. Mindblowing First Visit.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wedding Dresses#The Dress#Dani West Bridal Boutique
Phys.org

Colorado's efforts are not enough to solve its ozone problem

A year after health officials issued a record number of alerts for high ozone levels on Colorado's Front Range, federal and state officials are trying to rein in the gas that can make outdoor activities a health risk. But new Colorado laws aimed at improving air quality along that urban...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kunc.org

Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KREX

Endangered amphibian species reintroduced in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife released nearly 600 Boreal toad tadpoles into a remote area of the Gunnison National Forest in hopes of increasing the population of the endangered species in the state. The project began late last year when teams from both...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy