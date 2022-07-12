ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Expect delays as crews close connector ramp from I-69 SB to I-45 SB this afternoon

 2 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Expect delays at this major Houston interchange this afternoon.

TxDOT announced that crews will close the I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound until 3 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance work.

Drivers can take I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure.

