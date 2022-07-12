ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's e-bike rebate program draws so much interest, users overwhelm system

By Meghan Lopez
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hM5gc_0gcwG11l00

DENVER — The application system for Denver’s e-bike rebate program had so many people log onto it Monday that the system was overwhelmed shortly after opening.

The city offered 2,000 e-bike rebates Monday , half of which are dedicated to low-income riders. The vouchers will be for between $400 and $1,200.

In a statement, the city said many users got stuck in the email verification process that can only send out a limited number of verifications every half hour. Some people waited up for two hours for a verification code. They then requested another code and unknowingly had to wait another hour.

“We apologize for this frustration, and we will honor the application of any user who attempted to verify their email but were unable to do so,” the statement read. “Our rebate administrator will be reaching out to those users to complete the application process.”

The city is planning to open up more rebate slots in the coming months.

  • August 1
  • September 6
  • October 3
  • November 7
  • December 5.

At FattEBikes in Denver, Kenny Fischer says bike orders have been rolling in more frequently over the past couple of years and the demographics of people ordering them are changing.

Where it was older riders mainly ordering the bikes before, these days it’s commuters and younger families investing in the change.

“These can take the place of your car. Going uphill is effortless; going long distances is effortless. You don't sweat so you can show up to work nice and fresh. So, people are starting to understand the benefits and the capabilities,” Fischer said.

FattEBikes approached the city with the idea of a rebate program and says it has taken off. Fischer would like to see even more biking infrastructure for people so they can feel safe switching away from a car.

This year, Colorado legislators also passed a new law to create a statewide e-bike rebate program.

Lawmakers allocated $12 million for the program. Most of the money will go to rebates while some will be dedicated to continuing an e-bike pilot program.

That program provided more than 160 bikes and equipment to participants who log their trips. The state estimates that last month, the pilot program prevented the emission of 2,000 pounds of greenhouse gas.

Senior program coordinator for the Colorado Transportation Fuels and Technology Program Sarah Thorne says she is watching Denver’s rebate program closely to see what works and what doesn’t.

One lesson she has already learned from Denver: she wants to make sure the rebate can offset a considerable amount of the cost of the bike since e-bikes are expensive.

“We want to make sure that the amount is substantial enough. So, it might be a little less than we had originally anticipated. We were hoping 12,000 e-bikes,” she said.

Thorne is responsible for starting the statewide program and says they are still very much in the planning stages.

“The legislation mandates it’s for low and moderate-income Coloradans, so we're just kind of looking at what the program guidance is going to look like,” Thorne said.

Since the program was announced, she says she gets regular calls and emails from people wanting to take part in it, so she knows the community interest is there. She’s hoping to have the rebates start going out in January.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
douglas.co.us

RTD announces Zero Fare for Better Air during August

Information courtesy of RTD. Looking for a way to get to work, downtown Denver for entertainment or to the airport? Give RTD a try, for free, in August. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) recently announced the launch of Zero Fare for Better Air – a collaborative, statewide initiative designed to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing use of public transit. Through a partnership with the Colorado Energy Office, RTD will offer zero fares on all of its services during August.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

City councilman takes action after learning Aurora is 'taxing taxes'

As inflation soars to 9.1% and the cost of living hits a record high in Colorado, the last thing anyone needs is higher fees on top of higher prices, but that is what happened this month when a new state law took effect. It includes millions of dollars in new fees to fund transportation projects, including a first-in-the-country delivery fee. It adds 27 cents to the cost of anything you get delivered, but it doesn't end there.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Pepsi to open its largest US bottling plant in Colorado

DENVER — Pepsi Beverages North America will build its largest plant in the United States near Denver International Airport, the company announced Wednesday. The new manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just south of E-470, at the Denver High Point development area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Bike#Vehicles
denverite.com

Could Denver’s raging housing market finally be chilling out a little?

For a decade, the City of Denver was growing. More people were moving in than out. Home prices were rising. Landlords were jacking up rent. Every month, the city’s real estate market seemed to be breaking records for just how much profit a homeowner or landlord could reap from people needing shelter. Buyers were competing with deep-pocketed investors. For those wanna-be homeowners who couldn’t get an offer accepted by a seller, things were bleak.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pepsi to open 'largest U.S. plant' in northeast Denver

Whether you know it by soda or pop, we're getting more of it in Denver. PepsiCo just acquired more than 150 acres in the High Point development area near Peña Boulevard and E-470.The plan is to build a 1.2 million square foot facility in 2023 near 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, east of Tower Road. This facility is said to hold three times more than the current facility in the RiNo neighborhood.Pepsi officials claim this will be its largest U.S. plant location. A news release on Wednesday stated Denver was chosen from four other locations based on the long history...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
denverite.com

Denver’s program that sends social workers instead of cops to some 911 calls might go national

Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced a bill to support community policing programs, like the STAR Program in Denver, as many communities in Colorado face an increase in crime. The SMART (Supporting Mental Assistance Responder Teams) Community Policing bill would provide funds for collaborative partnership with law enforcement, health professionals, case managers, and outreach teams.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado's Licensed Marijuana Consumption Lounge

The Coffee Joint was opened in 2018 as the first-ever licensed marijuana lounge where patrons can use marijuana onsite. However, because of the Clean Air Act, you can now only use marijuana products by either vaping or dabbing as the law now requires businesses in Colorado to be smoke-free. You...
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gun buyback event to be held Saturday in Denver

DENVER — The fifth in a series of gun buyback events will be held Saturday in Denver. The voluntary, anonymous buyback will take place at Park Hill Golf Course in Denver on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gun buyback events are led by Denver...
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy