Great Falls, MT

Great Falls dog park will close temporarily for maintenance

By MTN News
 2 days ago
The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park in Great Falls will close for several weeks beginning on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for annual maintenance and turf repair.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated. It will take about four weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover, and the park is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, August 15.

Lonnie Dalke, the City of Great Falls Parks Manager, said in a news release: “The park closure is a short term inconvenience with a long-term benefit. We have to remember to look at the big picture and take care of our community amenities, like the dog park. Regular maintenance and repairs like these benefit all of us, including our pets.”

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

