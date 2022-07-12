ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Boxing Champ from Pottstown Fights His Most Formidable Foe: Anxiety

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QWyz_0gcwFJrn00
Boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia.Image via Danny Garcia at Instagram.

As 2020 was waning, Pottstown boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia was riding high. His career stats were an impressive 36–3, with 21 knockouts. But a Dec. match in Arlington, Tex., had him battling both his athletic opponent and his emotional stability, as Ken Hissner reported in Boxing News 24.

A high-profile loss seemed to mark the beginning of the internal slippage of his well-being. Danny and his father-trainer Angel Garcia were driving home from a bout when Danny’s emotions began to crumble. Before long, he was weeping in the family truck.

“What’s wrong?” asked Angel. “Talk to me.”

Danny was unable to articulate the problem, which only caused his father to worry more.

“He felt dark,” Angel remembered, “like a black cloud was hovering over him. He’s a tough guy, so when he cried, it really hit me.”

Danny arrived home mentally exhausted, both from his rigorous fight schedule and the health protocols that transformed his training sessions into something strange and unsettling.

The fighter said it all made him feel more alone.

He cleared his fight schedule, taking some time away from the ring to refresh. The 19-month pause — along with a gradual normalcy returning to the sport of boxing — proved restorative.

“I feel like the old me,” Danny said. “I feel good. I feel excited. I feel motivated. I feel happy.”

He returns to the ring July 30.

More on the internal journey of Danny “Swift” Garcia is at Boxing News 24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia’s NBC10 replaces meteorologists Glenn ‘Hurricane’ Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia-based TV station following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

‘The Best Show Ever?’ Philly’s ‘Fanatic’ Assembles 4-Person Afternoon Team.

Beasley Media Group sports “97.5 The Fanatic” WPEN Philadelphia will use a four-person ensemble show to fill the afternoon drive opening created by the spring departure of Mike Missanelli, its best-known host. Branded as “The Best Show Ever?”, the new program teams Missanelli’s former producer and weekend host Tyrone Johnson with Ricky Bottalico, a former Phillies relief pitcher and NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst. Also on the bill are Hunter Brody, a 27-year-old “Fanatic” weekender who earlier co-hosted afternoons on “97.3 ESPN” WENJ Atlantic City, NJ, and Jennifer Scordo, who handled news updates on the Missanelli show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pottstown, PA
Sports
phl17.com

Young woman, teen boy shot underground in a SEPTA subway station

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a male who appears to be a teen who allegedly shot a woman and a teen boy in Kensington. The incident happened on July 7, 2022, at 12:56 am in the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue. According to police, a 20-year-old woman and...
MONTCO.Today

Swelterin’ Santa! St. Nick Braves July Heat to Cheer Special Kids in Plymouth Meeting

The motorcycle entourage at Gemma Services was a precursor to the arrival of St. Nick himself.Image via Gemma Services at the Main Line Times & Suburban. Gemma Services, a Plymouth Meeting resource for special-needs and at-risk children and families, had a visitor recently whose jolliness wasn’t jarred by the July temps he faced. Accompanied by motorcycle riders from Hogs and Honeys, Santa brought a heartfelt warmth to offset the meteorological variety, as covered by the Main Line Times & Suburban.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Anxiety#Combat#Boxing News
MONTCO.Today

Reknown Chef Marc Vetri Opens Bryn Mawr Steakhouse, Showcases Both Culinary and Visual Arts

In checking ingredients, the chefs at Fiore Rosso find no beefs with its quality.Image via Fiore Rosso at Facebook. Chef Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin, having well established themselves in the Phila. dining scene, now bring their eccellente culinary reputations to Bryn Mawr, with Fiore Rosso. Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer, plated the details on this new Italian steakhouse in Montgomery County.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Savings Passport Means Family Finances Need Not Falter When Funding Fun

The Montco Family Fun Savings Passport offers discounts on family friendly Montco experiences like this one at the Elmwood Park Zoo.Image via Elmwood Park Zoo at Facebook. As Summer 2022 continues to unfold, it has already shown one hallmark: It’s one of the most expensive vacation/leisure seasons in recent memory. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, however, has relief. Its Family Fun Savings Passport opens the door to numerous discounts while inviting users to spend a night (or several) in a nearby hotel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly to change name

The Original Tony Luke's, a mainstay for cheesesteaks in South Philadelphia since 1992, will have a new name and signage at its storefront by the end of the month. Moving forward, the business will be known as Tony's and Nick's Steaks, in contrast to the separate Tony Luke's franchise that emerged out of a bitter family dispute.
CBS Philly

Statewide Luxury Car Theft Ring Operating In Garden State From Philadelphia Suburbs To Jersey Shore

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — Several New Jersey neighborhoods, stretching from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Jersey Shore, have been hit by what investigators described as a statewide luxury car theft ring. According to Avalon police, thieves stole four luxury cars — a Mercedes, a BMW, a Porsche and a Bentley — between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Home surveillance cameras captured the thieves, who were wearing gloves and masks. Police Chief Jeff Christopher said the crooks were able to steal the cars because their owners either left their key fobs in their vehicles, or they left their homes unlocked, which allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
CBS Philly

2-Year-Old Boy, 4 Teenagers Among 8 People Injured In 2 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people were shot in two separate shootings in Philadelphia overnight Thursday. One happened at the Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace Streets, and another on Creighton Street in West Philadelphia. Most of the victims are under the age of 18. Mayor Jim Kenney says he is not only heartbroken but angry over the gun violence. Eight more victims were shot overnight, including four teens and a 2-year-old boy. So far this year, 115 shooting victims in the city have been children, according to the office of the controller. “I cried when I heard about who got shot,” Turon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad Daylight Shootout in Philadelphia Sends 46-Year-Old to Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy