ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida should bring back parole, conservative policy study says

By Dan Sullivan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059I5l_0gcwFGDc00
The Commission on Offender Review, the old parole board, is a three-person panel that examines the cases of people convicted of crimes before the state abolished parole. But few these days are granted release and the majority of the state’s prisoners are ineligible.

A recent study published by a conservative criminal justice reform organization concludes that Florida should bring back parole.

Right on Crime, a project of the Texas Public Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, released the study last month. It concluded a moderate and gradual reinstatement of parole would improve public safety and save taxpayer money.

“As Floridians, we should demand more for our public safety,” the study concludes. “Parole has far too many benefits, and Florida’s criminal justice system has far too many problems for policymakers to keep ignoring this potentially valuable tool.”

The study suggests those convicted of nonviolent crimes should be eligible for parole after serving 60 percent of their sentence. The paper also suggests specific convictions, like murder and sex crimes, could be designated as ineligible for parole.

“Not everyone deserves parole, especially those with habitually violent records,” it states. “Parole should not be a ‘one size fits all,’ and just because someone is eligible for parole does not mean they should be released.”

Although various justice reforms have received bipartisan support in recent years, the paper is notable in that it comes from a right-of-center organization.

Will the study influence Florida’s Republican-dominated state government?

“With this administration and this Legislature, you will find there is little desire for anything substantial in criminal justice,” said state Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who has made criminal justice issues a focus of his work in the state Senate.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Florida Sheriff’s Association said the organization strongly opposes reinstating parole. They pointed to their own study, published in 2019, which concluded that Florida’s current laws have resulted in a reduction in crime.

Florida eliminated parole for most offenses in 1983, then abolished it entirely in the mid-1990s. Today, Florida is one of 16 states that do not have parole.

The law also requires that prisoners serve at least 85 percent of their sentences before they can achieve an early release. The rule applies regardless of whether their crime was nonviolent.

The state still has a parole board, which these days is dubbed the Florida Commission on Offender Review. The three-person panel examines the cases of people convicted of crimes before the state abolished parole. But few these days are granted release and the majority of the state’s prisoners are ineligible.

The years since parole was abolished have seen the prison population grow. A few years ago, the numbers swelled to more than 100,000. They have dipped more recently, to about 80,000 prisoners as of 2021, according to a yearly report from the Department of Corrections. The decrease is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which there were fewer people moving to prison from county jails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0gcwFGDc00

The state has 50 of what are termed “major institutions.” Some facilities are older and afflicted with aging infrastructure. The prison system also has grappled in recent years with staffing shortages. A little more than a quarter of the prison population includes people aged 50 or older. Elderly prisoners often have special health care needs, which increase incarceration costs.

The Right on Crime study recommends expanding the number of people on the state’s parole board to include a formerly incarcerated person and a crime victim or victim advocate.

It examines expenses, noting that it costs an average of about $76 a day to incarcerate a person. It compares that figure with the average cost to keep a person on community supervision, which ranges from $7.18 to $11.69 a day, with the cost slightly higher if subject to electronic monitoring.

The study compares Florida with Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Oklahoma — states deemed to have similar politics and approaches to criminal justice. All but Florida offer parole, with varying points of eligibility.

Texas allows parole consideration once a person has served 15 years or 25 percent of their sentence, whichever is first, except for those convicted of violent or sex crimes. The other states also offer parole after specified percentages of a sentence have been served.

The paper suggests augmenting parole with supervision, and resources for former prisoners to obtain housing and employment.

“Adding parole is not necessarily a magic wand,” said Chelsea Murphy, the paper’s author. “There are a lot of things that need to happen to make this successful.”

Comments / 15

L.V.
5d ago

What about the victims? I think out system lacks justice. These criminals get too much probation and parole and they just go on to commit more crimes.

Reply
3
Steve Jenson
5d ago

Florida should enforce the death penalty within 30 days of being convicted. No catch and release. Higher bail.

Reply(1)
6
Idonnafingcare
6d ago

Nope, sorry I don't agree. If you do the crime do your time!!!

Reply(4)
11
Related
Tampa Bay Times

In Tampa, 2 events — and 2 visions for Florida —collide as Democrats, Moms for Liberty meet

TAMPA — If American politics had an address, it would have been in downtown Tampa this weekend. Two dueling conferences, hosted by the Florida Democratic Party and the conservative Moms for Liberty group, converged at two adjoining Marriott hotels, where all the messiness, urgency, anger and hope inherent to Florida politics today reflected back and forth. Protesters often stood in between.
TAMPA, FL
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Republican wins state House seat after opponent booted off of ballot

A Florida House race was officially decided Sunday after the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office ruled one of the two candidates on the ballot ineligible to run. Republican Adam Anderson, 39, of Palm Harbor, will represent House District 57 in north Pinellas County. His opponent, Austin Brownfield, 41, of Safety Harbor, was taken off the ballot by the county elections supervisor because he has not been a registered Republican for long enough to participate in a GOP primary.
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay transit authority ponders its own future

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen has members of the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transportation Authority wondering if the agency should continue to exist. The state created the authority, known commonly by the acronym TBARTA, in 2007 as a seven-county transportation planning agency. The Legislature paired its members to five counties and the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa in 2017 and refocused its mission on transit.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Parole Board#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Floridians#Republican
Tampa Bay Times

At Moms for Liberty event in Tampa, a push to win school board elections

TAMPA — Tia Bess carried a dog-eared copy of the graphic novel “Gender Queer” in her purse as she stood in line to hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak Friday morning. Bess, a Clay County mom of three, came to the inaugural Moms for Liberty summit at the Tampa Marriott Water Street to commiserate with hundreds of others from around the nation about their concerns that sexually explicit books, lessons on race and gender identity and other things they find objectionable have infiltrated public schools.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy