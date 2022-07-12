ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Two people killed after family dispute in Florida vacation home

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUGEK_0gcwFFKt00

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn’t have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.

A female family member arrived first and was killed at some point thereafter, police said. Two other relatives — a man and a woman — then arrived on Sunday, and texted the woman’s phone when they couldn’t get inside. They got a text back saying the side door was unlocked, and were attacked as they entered the home, police said.

The woman was shot in the head but managed to flee to a neighbor’s house for help, police said. The man with her fled when the gunman appeared to be distracted by the firearm.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams arrived, and found the bodies of the first man and woman inside. Investigators believe the man fatally shot the woman and fired at the other two relatives before taking his own life, police said.

The woman was being treated for her head wound. The other male relative was not injured, the news release said.

Neighbors say the house has often been unoccupied since the homeowner moved into an assisted living facility.

“Her son has stayed there, fixing the house and cleaning it up,” neighbor Daniel Cunningham told the South Florida SunSentinel. “Her family comes and visits once in a while.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Flor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy