ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, OH

Dan I. Woodruff

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago

Dan I. Woodruff passed away on June 29, 2022, at Adams County Manor in West Union. Dan was retired from General Electric in Evendale. Dan served as a mechanic in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. While in the Airforce he developed a passion and love for airplanes. That love of aircraft lead to him getting his pilot’s license, spending much time flying and teaching others to fly.

Mr. Woodruff was born in Williamsburg, Oh., the son of the late John I. Woodruff and Selma B. Woodruff (née Malott). He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda E. Woodruff (née Ashcraft); two sisters, Betty J. Lykins and Jennie M. Richards. He is survived by a daughter Sandra K. Ralston (Tim) of Georgetown; a son Kenny R. Woodruff (Serena Collins) of Sardinia; one brother, Carl R. Woodruff (Sharon) of Milford; one sister, Linda L. Creighton (Jim) of Mt. Orab; a brother in law Robert Lykins of Williamsburg; one grandson Adam Ralston of Georgetown; two granddaughters Cecilia Hopkins (David) of Mt. Orab and Candice Ralston (Keith Conn) of Yuba City, CA; and one great granddaughter Olivia Hopkins of Mt. Orab along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ripley Bee

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee, 77

Nancy E. “Susie” McAfee passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home in Sardinia, Ohio surrounded by her loving family, she was 77 years old. Nancy was born to the late Vance “Pat” and Dorothy (nee Reedy) Newman on November 22, 1944, in Mariemont, Ohio.
SARDINIA, OH
Ripley Bee

William “Willie” L. Kirk, 91

William “Willie” L. Kirk, age 91, years of West Union, OH passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Willie was born March 4, 1931 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Harry & Lyda (Truitt) Kirk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie Kirk.
WEST UNION, OH
Ripley Bee

James Ferris, 89

James Ferris of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 89 years old. James was born to the late Wilbert and Florence (nee Gravemeier) Ferris on September 22, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio. James is survived by his loving children Sheri (Greg) Garrett of Fayetteville,...
FAYETTEVILLE, OH
Ripley Bee

Joyce Lynn Vize, 63

Joyce Lynn Vize, age 63, of Aberdeen, Ohio, better known to her family as Baby Joe or Aunt Yoyo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky after a long and difficult illness. She led an exciting career as a welder. Joyce welded on the new bridge in Aberdeen and later as a coal handler operator at DP&L for 15 years until she lost her right leg. As an amputee, due to artery disease and unable to work anymore, she stayed home and did her passion, caring for two dogs, Petty and Chole. Her dogs were her children since she had no children of her own. Joyce was born January 9, 1959 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Wallace Eugene Vize and Betty Lou (Myers) Vize Bess. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger sister – Lisa Vize in January 2020, maternal grandparents – Clara Johnson and Homer and Lewis Myers and paternal grandparents – Faris and Goldia Vize.
ABERDEEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Union, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Sardinia, OH
City
Williamsburg, OH
City
Georgetown, OH
West Union, OH
Obituaries
City
Milford, OH
Ripley Bee

Amy Pauline Tracy, 96

Amy Pauline Tracy, 96, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 8, 2022 at her residence, She was retired from the former Brown County General Hospital maternity department. Amy loved going to the Brown County Fair and the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show every year. She was born November 15, 1925 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Sterling and Pearl (Simmone) Talley. She was also preceded in death by her husbands – Edward Junior Nehus and Russell Tracy, one son – Richard E. Nehus, three brothers – William Eugene, Woodrow and Demery Talley and two sisters – Katherine Ashcraft and Mildred Anderson.
GEORGETOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76

Robert (Bob) Secrist, 76, former Ripley resident died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Mr. Secrist was retired from Boise Cascade where he worked as an electrician for 37 years. He was involved with his church in Branson, Missouri and enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and landscaping his yard. He was very fond of traveling as well. Mr. Secrist served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Richard Edward and Pauline Ann (Pfeffer) Secrist and brother to the late Shirley Ann Secrist Black. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sharron Secrist; two sons, Jeremy (International Falls, Minnesota) and Matthew Secrist (Thief River Falls, Minnesota); one daughter, Nicole Secrist (International Falls, Minnesota); three grandchildren, Victoria, Ethan, and Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Liam. Memorial services with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
RIPLEY, OH
Ripley Bee

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Leonard McGowan of Maysville, Kentucky and the late Patricia (Wagoner) McGowan. In addition to his father – Leonard McGowan, Mr. McGowan is...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Ripley Bee

John Thomas Wilson, 60

John Thomas Wilson, 60, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Boilermaker and loved farming. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union #40 of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Mr. Wilson was born January 31, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Edward “Jack” and Carolyn Kay (Howard) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson – Jaxon; a sister – Tammy Garrison and a brother – Frank Wilson.
ABERDEEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Orab
Ripley Bee

Stephen ‘Steve’ Daniel Paeltz, 82

Stephen ‘Steve’ Daniel Paeltz, passed away July 5, 2022 in Texas at the age of 82. Steve was born on a farm near Russellville, Ohio on Oct 19, 1939 to John L and Mildred Paeltz. Steve was a great adventurer who loved the deserts and high plains of the American Southwest and the shores of Florida. Not all those who wander are lost. He was closest to God in nature and made his own path in the world.
RUSSELLVILLE, OH
Ripley Bee

Eagle Scout project improves Sardinia Cemetery

Brady Gambrel along with Fayetteville Boy Scout Troop 456 completed a project to install a flagpole, American Flag and solar light at the Sardinia Cemetery for Brady’s Eagle Scout Project. The project really looks nice and has drawn compliments from many people in the community. The path to becoming...
SARDINIA, OH
Ripley Bee

Robin Leanne Hicks, 53

Robin Leanne Hicks, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Robin was born November 21, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Vona Ruth (Massey) Faulkner. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years – Ralph Edward Hick on February 18, 2022.
GEORGETOWN, OH
Ripley Bee

Northern Yankee Moonshine holds grand opening

On Saturday, July 9, Northern Yankee Moonshine in Ripley officially opened for business. Doug Taylor, owner of the business, said, “We are right there where we want to be. We got the state approval, and we are ready to start selling our liquors. We will have four products to start off with, my Honey Peach, which I won with on TV. We will also have White Lightning and two rums, regular rum, and spice rum.”
RIPLEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Ripley Bee

Tommy (Tom) Franklin Fulton, 91

Tommy (Tom) Franklin Fulton, son of Joseph and Esther Dyer Fulton, was born May 6, 1931, and departed this life on June 30, 2022 at the age of 91 years old. Tommy graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1949 as valedictorian. He then went to work at Zachman’s Western Auto right out of high school until he went to the Army in 1952. He returned to work at Zachman’s until he and his brother, Dwight, purchased the business in 1973 and reopened it under the name Fulton True Value Hardware, which they operated until their retirement in 200l.
RIPLEY, OH
Ripley Bee

Joan Carole Bender (nee Wyatt), 78

Joan Carole Bender (nee Wyatt), 78, of Cincinnati peacefully passed away July 2, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born June 22, 1944 in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of the late Verner and Mildred “Edith” (nee Hunt) Wyatt. Beloved wife of Carl “Bill” Bender. Loving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ripley Bee

RULH Alumni Scholarship winners

In May, over $1,600 was given out in scholarships by the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Alumni Association and three local banks. The Alumni Association Scholarships for $500 were given to Maci Haitz and Keara Fulton. Three Thomas Defossee Self Reliant Awards, (Thomas Defossee graduated in 1967 and joined the military and was killed in Vietnam. A scholarship is given every year in his honor) were given out at $200 each. Half of the money came from the alumni association and the other from three banks. Brooke Whaley, Peoples Bank, Rachael Shepherd, First State Bank, and Olivia Dragoo, Southern Hills Bank. Other individual scholarships were also given out.
RIPLEY, OH
Ripley Bee

William Bradford

William aka Willie Bradford passed away July 1st, 2022. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 children Tom (Susan), and Connie (Larry), 4 grand children Tabitha, Brittany, Gabrielle, and Thomas, and 5 great grand children, Ethan, Hanna, Dallas, Kai, and Wesley. He served in the Army 1957 to 1959, and continued with the Army Reserve until 1964. He was a Sardinia Volunteer fire fighter 1965 till 1977, He served on Sardinia Council 1972 till 1978. He was retired from Sauls Construction where he was an over size load driver. After he retired from Sauls he drove for Dailey farms during their busy season . The family had private grave side services at their convenience. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the local VA.
SARDINIA, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

416
Followers
653
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy