Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

Motley Fool

4 Better Options Than a Bank Account for Growing Your Money

Want to put the money in your savings to work more efficiently? These options for growing your money can help. The average savings account APY is just 0.07%, which isn’t the best rate if you’re trying to grow your money. Money market accounts, CDs, high-yield checking accounts, and...
Kiplinger

Taxes on I Bonds in 9 Common Situations

As investors seek to insulate their portfolio from rising inflation and the bumpy stock market, many are turning to Series I savings bonds (I bonds). Right now, I bonds are paying an interest rate of 9.62%. But don't just focus on the investment return. I bonds also have important tax advantages for owners. Interest earned on I bonds is exempt from state and local taxation, but owners can also defer federal income tax on the accrued interest for up to 30 years.
Kiplinger

Best Banks for Retirees

Why it won: TD offers a dedicated checking account with perks well suited to retirees, who get to skip fees on some savings accounts, too. For in-person services, TD has branches that stretch along the East Coast. Standout account: 60 Plus Checking has a low, $250 minimum daily balance requirement...
Kiplinger

Don’t Be Tricked Into Voluntarily Paying Higher Taxes on Your IRA

When you first decided to contribute to an IRA or an employer-sponsored retirement account, it probably seemed like a great deal – at least at the time. After all, you received an upfront tax deduction on the amount you contributed, and you were able to defer paying taxes on any growth in the account. It was a seeming “win-win.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
AOL Corp

Child Tax Credit: Parents miss the money as inflation rises

Zebulon Newton received the last monthly Child Tax Credit payment of $550 for his two children on December 15th. Five months after the credits expired, it's getting harder to make ends meet. With gas prices surging, costs of grocery bills and day care eroding savings, record-high inflation has left little room for the family of four to front emergency costs, said the North Carolina resident.
morningbrew.com

When a recession hits, cut it out

Dear Capital-R, The best way to take advantage of a recession is to stop spending money. Obviously you cannot stop spending money entirely, and I’m not suggesting you miss credit card payments or skip retirement contributions. But if you want capital during a recession, you’re going to have to...
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Get Future Lifetime Income with Annuities

Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
CNET

Home Equity Line of Credit: HELOC Rates for July 2022

A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a loan that allows you to borrow against the equity you've built up in your home and functions almost like a credit card. It provides an open line of credit that you can access for a certain amount of time (typically 10 years). During that time, you're only required to pay back the interest on money you've withdrawn, which means you can borrow a large amount of money for an extended period of time while only making minimum monthly payments.
Motley Fool

What Is the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA)?

The Uniform Transfers to Minors Act, or UTMA, is a law that allows minors to receive gifts without the need to establish a separate trust. As long as there is an appointed adult custodian to oversee account transactions, UTMA accounts can be a useful tool to keep certain property in a child’s name.
