Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

Want to put the money in your savings to work more efficiently? These options for growing your money can help. The average savings account APY is just 0.07%, which isn’t the best rate if you’re trying to grow your money. Money market accounts, CDs, high-yield checking accounts, and...
As investors seek to insulate their portfolio from rising inflation and the bumpy stock market, many are turning to Series I savings bonds (I bonds). Right now, I bonds are paying an interest rate of 9.62%. But don't just focus on the investment return. I bonds also have important tax advantages for owners. Interest earned on I bonds is exempt from state and local taxation, but owners can also defer federal income tax on the accrued interest for up to 30 years.
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
SOCIAL Security recipients are expected to see a major increase in benefits next year. As inflation continues to rise, the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) typically rises with it. CBS reported that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget is predicting next year’s COLA bump to be anywhere between 7.3%...
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
Why it won: TD offers a dedicated checking account with perks well suited to retirees, who get to skip fees on some savings accounts, too. For in-person services, TD has branches that stretch along the East Coast. Standout account: 60 Plus Checking has a low, $250 minimum daily balance requirement...
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
When you first decided to contribute to an IRA or an employer-sponsored retirement account, it probably seemed like a great deal – at least at the time. After all, you received an upfront tax deduction on the amount you contributed, and you were able to defer paying taxes on any growth in the account. It was a seeming “win-win.”
Zebulon Newton received the last monthly Child Tax Credit payment of $550 for his two children on December 15th. Five months after the credits expired, it's getting harder to make ends meet. With gas prices surging, costs of grocery bills and day care eroding savings, record-high inflation has left little room for the family of four to front emergency costs, said the North Carolina resident.
More than 2m households have missed a bill payment every month this year as people struggle to keep their heads above water in a “relentless cost of living crisis”, according to new research from consumer group Which?. In June an estimated 2.1m households missed or defaulted on at...
A record number of Americans are paying at least $1000-a-month to finance their new cars as interest rates soar and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. At least 12.7 percent of new car buyers who took out loans last month are making monthly payments of at least $1,000, according to car-shopping site Edmunds.
Dear Capital-R, The best way to take advantage of a recession is to stop spending money. Obviously you cannot stop spending money entirely, and I’m not suggesting you miss credit card payments or skip retirement contributions. But if you want capital during a recession, you’re going to have to...
Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a loan that allows you to borrow against the equity you've built up in your home and functions almost like a credit card. It provides an open line of credit that you can access for a certain amount of time (typically 10 years). During that time, you're only required to pay back the interest on money you've withdrawn, which means you can borrow a large amount of money for an extended period of time while only making minimum monthly payments.
The Uniform Transfers to Minors Act, or UTMA, is a law that allows minors to receive gifts without the need to establish a separate trust. As long as there is an appointed adult custodian to oversee account transactions, UTMA accounts can be a useful tool to keep certain property in a child’s name.
Comments / 0