John Thomas Wilson, 60, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a retired Boilermaker and loved farming. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union #40 of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Mr. Wilson was born January 31, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Edward “Jack” and Carolyn Kay (Howard) Wilson. He was also preceded in death by a grandson – Jaxon; a sister – Tammy Garrison and a brother – Frank Wilson.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years – Robin Wilson; four children – John Wilson (Bethany) of Ripley, Ohio, Hope Wilson of Ripley, Ohio, Robbie Bolar (Adria) of Ripley, Ohio and Jamie Bolar of Ripley, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; one sister – Marla Wilson of Ripley, Ohio and one brother – Ronnie Wilson of Goshen, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday July 9, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com