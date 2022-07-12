ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks sign free agent center Frank Kaminsky

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent center Frank Kaminsky on Tuesday.

Terms were not announced by the club, but reports say it’s a one-year deal worth $2.46 million.

Kaminsky, 29, played the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, but he appeared in only nine games (no starts) in 2021-22.

It was announced on Nov. 21, 2021, that Kaminsky would miss the remainder of the season due to a stress reaction in his right knee. He was waived by Phoenix in April.

He has averaged 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 377 career games (49 starts) for the Charlotte Hornets (2015-19) and Suns. The Hornets selected the 7-footer No. 9 overall in the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

