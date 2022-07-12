ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Leonard Westley McGowan, 54

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago
Leonard Westley McGowan, 54, of Maysville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 30, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Leonard McGowan of Maysville, Kentucky and the late Patricia (Wagoner) McGowan.

In addition to his father – Leonard McGowan, Mr. McGowan is survived by a son – Lance McGowan (Maggie) of Reardon, Ohio; a daughter – Danielle Diles (Rob) of South Salem, Ohio; four grandchildren; one sister – Linda Milton (Sonny) of Williamsburg, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

