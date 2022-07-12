Two Abandoned Beagles In Need Of Medical Care

Photo courtesy Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter

LACEY – Two dogs that were found abandoned on the side of the road are in desperate need of medical care due to poor health.

The Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter (AHS) posted a heart-wrenching story of beagles Brian and Brianne.

On July 6, a motorist discovered a senior male beagle wandering by a patch of woods at the entrance to the Garden State Parkway in Waretown. Shortly afterwards, a female beagle was picked up at the same location and was brought to the county shelter. The two beagles were then brought to AHS.

AHS named the male beagle Brian and explained how he’s in very poor health. The senior dog suffered severe neglect for some time. As a result, he has terrible dental disease, is completely emaciated and has a terrible case of demodex mange. After taking some bloodwork, they discovered he is anemic and in early renal failure.

The female beagle, named Brianne, is younger than Brian. Although not as bad as Brian, she too is in poor health. She has a skin condition, cherry eye and she’s been neglected overall as evidenced by her filthy coat and overgrown nails.

“It is truly amazing how strong and resilient dogs are. Both of these dogs, despite their horrid condition, are wagging their tails non-stop. They are so incredibly happy to get attention and would have you pet them all day if you could. We cannot imagine how someone could have let this happen to these two sweet, loving dogs,” AHS wrote.

AHS is asking if anyone has information on the person that owned these dogs and then dumped them to contact them at 609-693-1900 or office@ahsppz.org.

In addition, Brian and Brianne need a great deal of medical care. AHS relies on their ResQ Fund to treat them. You can make a donation by visiting ahs.givecloud.co/product/RESQ/the-res-q-fund.