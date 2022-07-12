Police Presence At School A Precaution

(Photo courtesy policecararchives.org)

BEACHWOOD – Police said that they were present during the dismissal at Beachwood Elementary School as a precaution but the school was not a target.

At around noon on July 11, police received a call about a subject making threats to harm himself, Chief Glen DeMarco said. He left his home and was believed to be in the area known as “Johnson’s Pit,” the open area behind the abandoned mall which is also close to Beachwood Elementary School.

“At no time was there any threat to the public or the school. The male was located shortly after without incident,” he said.

The school district put out a message that the dismissal was being done in coordination with the police, which made local residents concerned.

“No one was injured and there was no direct threat to the school or the general public,” the chief said. “Our increased presence at the school was out of an abundance of caution due to the fact that we had intelligence to support that the subject was somewhere in the woods or Johnson’s Pit surrounding the Beachwood Elementary School and was suffering a mental health crisis.”