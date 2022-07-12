ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

Police Presence At School A Precaution

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Np73_0gcwD18O00
(Photo courtesy policecararchives.org)

BEACHWOOD – Police said that they were present during the dismissal at Beachwood Elementary School as a precaution but the school was not a target.

At around noon on July 11, police received a call about a subject making threats to harm himself, Chief Glen DeMarco said. He left his home and was believed to be in the area known as “Johnson’s Pit,” the open area behind the abandoned mall which is also close to Beachwood Elementary School.

“At no time was there any threat to the public or the school. The male was located shortly after without incident,” he said.

The school district put out a message that the dismissal was being done in coordination with the police, which made local residents concerned.

“No one was injured and there was no direct threat to the school or the general public,” the chief said. “Our increased presence at the school was out of an abundance of caution due to the fact that we had intelligence to support that the subject was somewhere in the woods or Johnson’s Pit surrounding the Beachwood Elementary School and was suffering a mental health crisis.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Erratic Driver Arrested For Punching An Officer

LAKEHURST – A 41-year-old man has been criminally charged after assaulting an officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop, police said. On July 11 around 8:53 p.m., the Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls about an erratic driver on Route 70. Officer Vance Pelino found the suspect traveling...
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DISTRACT AND GRAB THEFT

“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Apprehended In Fatal Asbury Park Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect of a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, officials said. The teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two related weapons offenses filed against him. He currently remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, NJ
Beachwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TEEN ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEANSBURG: BOARDWALK ALTERCATION

Yesterday social media was running ramped with exaggerated versions of the events that actually transpired during an altercation on the Keansburg boardwalk. OCSN reserved reporting on the story until we received official word and not rumors or hear say statements. Below is the press release from the Keansburg Police Department outlining the events and we are grateful to hear that the three victims are home recovering and one is not on life support fighting for her life as was spread through social media through other news outlets.
KEANSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: EMS LOSES A LIFETIME MEMBER

Sheriff Mastronardy issued the following statement regarding the loss of Joseph Klimakowski, lifetime member of Manchester EMS. OCSN extends its deepest condolences to Joseph’s family as well as his EMS family. On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff 911 we send...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachwood Police
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Handgun Following Trenton Police Chase

A man armed with a handgun was arrested following a police chase in Trenton, authorities said. Officers responding to the report of an armed man near Monmouth Street and Walnut Avenue found the suspect, Semaj Reid, who immediately fled the area on Tuesday, July 5, Trenton Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANAHAWKIN: UPDATE ON PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 72 WEST

On Wednesday evening, July 13th, 2022 at approximately 7:10 PM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Route 72 in the area of West Bay Avenue. At-scene investigation indicated a 2012 black Toyota Tacoma driven by Dale Ritchie, 22 years old of Manahawkin,...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
midjersey.news

July 14, 2022

FREEHOLD – A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NJ.com

N.J. man, 72, killed in early-morning crash, police say

A 72-year-old Elizabeth man died early Wednesday after the Jeep he was driving mounted a sidewalk and crashed in Union, police said. Theodore Hagg was driving west in the 1500 block of Morris Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into signs, posts and other objects in front of several stores, according to police. The driver died from his injuries at the crash scene, authorities said.
UNION, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: THREATS LEAD TO EXTRA SECURITY AT BEACHWOOD SCHOOL

At approximately 1200 this afternoon, the Beachwood Police Department received a call of a male subject making threats to harm himself. Prior to our arrival, the male subject left his residence and intelligence lead us to believe that he was possibly in the wooded area behind Beachwood Plaza known as “Johnson’s Pit.” Out of an abundance of caution, extra patrols were stationed at the Beachwood Elementary School due to the fact that summer dismissal was commencing and the male’s approximate location in the woods behind the school. At no time was there any threat to the public or the school. The male was located shortly after without incident.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy