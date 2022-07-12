ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Favor Delivery selects first-ever Chief Taco Officer

By Darby Good
 2 days ago
TEXAS (KETK) – Texas-based delivery service, Favor Delivery, announced Tuesday that after a months-long search they have appointed their first-ever Chief Taco Officer.

Chris Flores of San Antonio, was chosen from hundreds of applicants and will receive over $10,000 to taste test tacos across Texas over the course of two months. Favor will also cover Flores’ food, transportation and accommodations during the trip.

Flores will also receive custom Favor clothes, and free delivery from the company for a year.

“I love Texas because of the melting pot of different cultures that have migrated here and adopted the taco into their cuisine,” Flores said. “I’m so excited for this opportunity to travel Texas while seeing and tasting the different impact the taco has had on each region.”

Flores will being documenting his travels and the different tacos he tries this month, and make his first stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before traveling all across the state.

In celebration of the new Chief Taco Officer, the company is offering Texans free delivery on tacos July 12 with no delivery fees.

“Our goal was first and foremost to find someone who has a genuine passion for tacos, storytelling and the history and culture of tacos in Texas,” Jag Bath, Favor CEO said. “Chris is exactly that. We cannot wait for Chris to share his taco journey with the rest of Texas, and really showcase a core component of Texas cuisine and culture.”

To send Flores taco recommendations across Texas, click here.

