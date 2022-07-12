DWR proposes increases in license and permit fees

UTAH (ABC4) – Outdoors enthusiasts, heads up!

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a fee increase for hunting and fishing licenses and permits.

The reason? Inflation.

DWR says the increase will apply to both Utah residents and non-residents.

The proposed increase would raise fees by about 10%.

Here’s a full breakdown of the charges:

“Core resident licenses and permits — such as 365-day fishing, hunting and combination licenses as well as general-season deer and elk permits — would increase by $6. Extensions and multi-year permits would remain $1 less. (For example: A resident combination license (currently $38) would increase to $44, with an extension or multi-year license available for $43.)

Some fees were considered individually for a market adjustment that would either bring the DWR in line with surrounding states or right-size a fee — based on equity — for the type of permit. (For example, swan and sandhill crane permits would be aligned in price with the similar turkey permit. Likewise, fees for CWMU deer and elk permits would be right-sized to the appropriate limited-entry fee.)

Most other license and permit fees would fall within the 10%-increase thresh”

However, DWR says hunting, fishing and combination licenses for youth and veterans with disabilities would not increase. Currently, the price of general-season deer and general-season elk permits would stay at $40 and $50 for youth.

According to DWR, the last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses was in 2020.

“The license and permit fees are the primary source of funding for the labor, fuel, materials, goods and services we need to help us manage the state’s fish and wildlife,” DWR Administrative Section Chief Kenny Johnson said. “In recent years, costs for all those essentials have increased substantially. We also did an analysis to compare hunting and fishing licenses and permits with other Western states, and this proposed fee increase will make our prices more comparable.”

If approved, the increase in fees would take effect July 1, 2023.

