Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO