Meek Mill Clears The Air Around Roc Nation Departure, Cites Growth As Main Factor

By Marc Griffin
 2 days ago
Meek Mill speaks on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System" at the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2 on November 06, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have ended their partnership after a decade of working together. On the heels of Billboard‘s report about the two parties cutting ties, speculation ran rampant about what could’ve gone wrong, resulting in Meek choosing to clear the air of any confusion.

Taking to Twitter to express his thoughts on Monday (July 11), the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper explained that there wasn’t any ill will between himself and Jay-Z/Roc Nation. Instead, the decision to move on from one another was a mutual agreement, something the two entities felt was best for the Philadelphian artist.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business, so I can take risk and grow,” Meek Mill clarified in his first of a series of tweets. “We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist, and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit Jigga.”

Mill continued, noting that there isn’t an issue with Roc Nation or MMG, as both of these business ventures helped to change and save his life.

“And roc nation is my family. Don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG,” the rapper pleaded. “They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together. Des Mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it. I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people. I’m good.”

Meek Mill went on to address a comment about how he should include appreciation for Rick Ross and his label. He simply replied, “This wasn’t really a convo for MMG I just wanted to add that in there because Ross put me in the game also! It was for the controlled media base vibes.”

Mill went on to elaborate on his joint deal with Atlantic and MMG. “I been signed to Atlantic/MMG since 2014 it used to be Warner only made 11m on records out of like a 100m.,” he tweeted. “I only could drop every 9 months something a lawyer never explained to me and they removed me from all festivals also.”

He added, “Luckily I built my money and resources up they woulda starved me out…. Ima make that 11 million dollars one project … shit might be sponsored by a bank or one of my friends! Let’s see what happens lol”

Roc Nation has yet to publically address the situation, but the management company has removed Meek Mill from their official website.

