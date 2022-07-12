ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bobby Witt Jr. has 4 hits, Royals sweep twinbill vs Tigers

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hhyV_0gcwCQuH00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 Monday night for a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs as the Royals beat the Tigers 3-1.

Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader. He scored twice and stole three bases on the day.

“It was great,” Witt said of the sweep. “It started with Brad getting on the mound and attacking. We had a lot of energy.”

Detroit starter Alex Faedo (1-5) slogged through a 37-pitch first inning, walking the bases full after Witt tied it with a double.

Witt delivered a second hit and RBI in the second inning, the third straight hit of the frame, giving Kansas City the lead.

Faedo was lifted after again loading the bases via walk. He recorded five outs while throwing 60 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks.

Ryan O’Hearn greeted reliever Tyler Alexander with a two-run single as the Royals batted around for a 4-1 second-inning advantage.

“We kept having really good at-bats,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “A couple of guys had real big days. Bobby had a real big day and was able to come through in big situations for us.”

MJ Melendez, who batted leadoff as a catcher — a franchise first — expanded the lead with a sacrifice fly the next inning.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch was greeted rudely in his return from the injured list, with Javier Baez drilling a first-pitch RBI double to score Robbie Grossman, who reached via error. Grossman collected singles in each of his next three at-bats.

Lynch struggled through four innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out three. He left after Grossman’s leadoff single in the fifth with a cut on his middle finger.

“He had a cut in a different spot than he had before,” Matheny said. “It was getting in the way of him throwing the slider.”

Angel Zerpa (1-0) earned his first major league win with two innings of scoreless relief. He was the second of four Kansas City relievers.

Miguel Cabrera’s fifth-inning RBI double cut the Royals lead to 5-3. It was his 605th career double, tying him with Paul Molitor for 15th place on the career list, and his 1836th RBI, tying Cabrera with Ken Griffey, Jr., also for 15th place.

The Tigers have lost four straight.

Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 — it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors.

“It’s been a great run for Whit,” Matheny said. “It’s just been impressive the way he’s been able to go about it.”

Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to be placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise and ligament swelling.

“It’s been a long run and I’m proud of it,” he said.

In the opener, Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five.

Scott Barlow earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.

Pasquantino lined the first pitch from Michael Pineda (2-4) into the right-field bullpen with two outs in the fourth to open the scoring. It was his second career homer, both against Pineda, and both on the first pitch in the fourth inning.

“I tried to execute my fastball and he got it,” Pineda said. “This is one of the pitches I missed today. I tried to locate my fastball a little more away because I know he wanted to swing.”

Pasquantino broke a 1-all tie with a sixth-inning single that drove in Witt.

Pineda worked into the sixth inning for only the second time in eight starts, allowing seven hits and three runs.

Riley Greene had two of Detroit’s four singles and scored their lone run in the sixth on Keller’s two-out wild pitch.

TWINBILLS

Monday’s doubleheader was the Tigers’ sixth of the season, second most in the majors behind Cleveland’s seven. The Royals swept a split doubleheader for the first time since taking both games against Tampa Bay July 7, 2015.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals LHP Foster Griffin was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Beau Brieske (2-6, 4.16 ERA) takes the mound for Detroit on Tuesday against LHP Kris Bubic (1-6, 6.84).

_

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees’ shocking meltdown vs lowly Reds

The New York Yankees took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning at home against the tanking Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, with closer Clay Holmes on the mound. Holmes entered the inning with a 0.46 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched this season; he’d been MLB’s most effective reliever and was selected to the All-Star Game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals add Nick Pratto, seven others to Major League roster

The Royals announced Thursday that they’ve recalled top first base prospect Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha as one of eight players joining the Major League roster. Also coming to the Majors are catcher Sebastian Rivero, infielder Maikel Garcia and lefty Angel Zerpa, who’ve been recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, the Royals selected the contracts of infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton, catcher Freddy Fermin, outfielder Brewer Hicklen and infielder Michael Massey from Omaha.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Luis Robert's slam sparks White Sox's rout of Twins

Luis Robert belted a grand slam to highlight his third straight three-hit performance as the Chicago White Sox cruised to a 12-2 romp over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Minneapolis. Robert added an RBI single, Seby Zavala launched a three-run homer and Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu each drove...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Detroit, MI
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
610 Sports Radio

Royals Insider on 10 unvaccinated players: 'I'm not surprised by any of it, including the number'

The Royals made some headlines on Wednesday night when the team announced that 10 players would miss this upcoming weekend series in Toronto because they didn't receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement had ripple effects beyond just the team's road series in Canada, and while speaking to 610's Cody and Gold on Thursday afternoon, Royals Insider Josh Vernier explained why the news didn't come as much of a shock to him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

Royals take series from Tigers with 5-2 win

Hunter Dozier had a single and an RBI triple to help the Kansas City Royals defeat the visiting Detroit Tigers 5-2 Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series. The Royals won three out of four against the Tigers for their second straight series win at home after not claiming one since April.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes idle Thursday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox. Paredes started the past two games, but he's taking a seat for the finale. Jonathan Aranda will cover second base while Harold Ramirez serves as the Rays' designated hitter. Josh Lowe will start in right and hit sixth, with Brett Phillips covering center field and batting ninth.
TAMPA, FL
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy