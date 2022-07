Amazon has discounted all of its Fire TV devices for Prime Day this year, and the standout is the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $12. That's $18 off its normal price and the cheapest we've ever seen it. That's not surprising either, consider it's the most basic of Amazon's streaming dongles. But all of the more powerful models are less than usual, too. You can pick up the Fire TV Stick for $17, the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 and the Fire TV Cube for only $60.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO