ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Kohr Explores: New Canard restaurant opens in Oregon City

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtRC6_0gcwAkgL00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – One of Portland’s top restaurants is spreading its wings and branching out to a nearby suburb.

Canard recently opened in Oregon City. KOIN’s Kohr Harlan visited to find out what’s different about the new location.

‘In shock’: NE Portland neighbors react after deadly shooting

Chef Gabriel Rucker, co-owner of Canard, said he saw a lot of potential for a restaurant in Oregon City. He moved to Clackamas County about five years ago.

The new Canard location isn’t far from West Linn and Lake Oswego, which he thinks will draw customers from those communities to Oregon City.

“This little corner in Oregon City that we found was operated by a bakery that was loved by the community. They shut down and we’re lucky enough that they passed the torch to us,” Rucker said.

2 tubers hospitalized after boating incident on Willamette River

He said Canard is for everybody. They serve a basic burger that will satisfy kids and fancier meals for special occasions, like foie gras and oysters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Portland-area bistro hiring virtual waitstaff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you walk into a Top Burmese restaurant in the Portland area, you might be welcomed by a server who isn’t in the same building as you. Two Top Burmese locations — N.W. 23rd Ave. and Beaverton — recently debuted a robot that features a person on a screen working from home. The employee can communicate with guests via a microphone or displayed text along with moving around the store to go from one table to another.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

10 cold treats in the Portland metro area to beat the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With summer in full swing, you might be looking for a sweet treat in the area to cool you off during the day. KOIN 6 News put together a list of spots you can check out, so the summer heat doesn’t get you down. Whether it’s ice cream, shaved ice or frozen yogurt, there are plenty of brain freezes to go around.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Cities with least home inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area

Cities with least inventory in Portland, Oregon metro area. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Canard#Oysters#Foie Gras#Food Drink#Kohr Explores#Nexstar Media Inc
KOIN 6 News

Search for missing Portland hiker suspended

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a missing Portland hiker has been suspended, according to authorities in Clackamas County. The search for 53-year-old Christopher Smaka was suspended late Wednesday night by search and rescue coordinators, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Smaka was reported missing on...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

App to find missing people launches in Portland

Members of local communities can play a vital role in returning loved ones to their families. A new app launching Thursday from Portland-area Q5id harnesses the power of communities and technology together, to create a new way to help find missing people quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

McMinnville Restaurant Okta Wants to be the Willamette Valley’s Fine Dining Destination

About 15,000 years ago, a 2,000-foot-high ice dam cracked, releasing a monumental gush of water that swept across the Northwest. The Missoula floods, as they’re known, tore up the ground in its path, carrying and scattering mud and silt and boulders across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in its pursuit of the Pacific. This happened again and again, as the glacier would reform and break, washing down the continent and carrying so much soil with it. Waters would pool in the Willamette Valley, creating the growing conditions that support the state’s lauded wine country.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Bicyclist Dead In North Portland Crash Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding his bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night. 70-year-old Martin Crommie was hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm. The Major Crash Team says Crommie was riding an e-bike northbound in traffic, pulled...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy