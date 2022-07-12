ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Amy Golding Named New UJ Women’s Wrestling Head Coach

By Jarin Matheny
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – University of Jamestown Athletic Director Austin Hieb has announced Amy Golding as the new Jimmie women’s wrestling head coach. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Amy join the Jimmie Family,” said Hieb. “She brings an extensive knowledge of wrestling and has achieved...

VCSU Names Bratsch and Potts Assistant Athletic Directors

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – Valley City State University president Alan LaFave has announced changes to the athletic department leadership team under new interim athletic director Dennis McCulloch. Anna Bratsch has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director/Director for Sports Medicine, and Mark Potts has been promoted to Assistant Athletic...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Carrington Post 25 Rolls Past Wishek 11-5

Wishek, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-Grady Shipman belted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning that set the tone for the night as Post 25 defeated the Wishek Rattlers (Post 87) 11-5 in District 4 American Legion baseball. Carrington also secured the number three seed in next weeks District 4 tournament with the win as well. Wishek already had the second seed secured before the game started. Shipman ended the night 3-4 with 3RBI, 2 runs, HBP, double, homerun, and added a stolen base to pace the Post 25 offense. Hudson Schmitz went 2-4 at the plate, RBI, BB, and scored a run. Schmitz also earned the pitching victory going 6 innings and allowing all five runs (3 earned). Schmitz shutdown the Rattlers offense down early, allowing 1 hit and 2 hit batters to reach base in the first 4 innings. The Rattlers first hit of the game came with 2 outs in the fourth inning. Schmitz struck out 6 batters, hit 2 batters, and did not allow any walks. Lucas Hendrickson pitched a scoreless 7th inning to preserve the win. Hendrickson also drove in 2 runs with a bases loaded walk and a RBI single.
CARRINGTON, ND
VCSU Softball Sets Records in 2022

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUAthletics.com) – The Valley City State softball team set 13 school records and achieved 11 Top 10 national rankings in the 2022 season. The Vikings capped the season with a trip to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round in Mobile, Ala. Valley City State’s softball team...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Jimmie Women’s Volleyball to Open Year with Three Straight Tournaments

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball announced its 2022 schedule on Monday and the Jimmies will hit the road for the first month of the season with three consecutive tournaments. UJ will open its season on August 19th in Butte, Montana in the Montana...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Jamestown, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
Local Students Awarded CGI Scholarships

PORTLAND, O.R. (CGI) – A new scholarship program, sponsored by Columbia Grain International (CGI), is continuing to better the communities they serve by supporting the academic growth of its employees and their immediate families. Established by CGI President and CEO, Jeff Van Pevenage, the Columbia Grain Annual Scholarship Program...
ARVILLA, ND
Carrington Post 25 Defeats Nelson County 12-2 In 6 Innings

Tolna, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Nelson County scored 2 runs in the bottom of the second inning and held a brief 2-1 lead after 2 innings. The Owls scoring would be done for the night and Post 25 would tally 11 runs in their final 4 at bats and win by the 10 run rule after 6 innings. Lucas Hendrickson went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scored a run, and added a stolen base. Starting pitcher Grady Shipman threw all 6 innings picking up the win and also went 2-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs. Post 25 scored 3 runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and added 4 runs in the fourth, and 2 runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to finish off the Owls. Preston Lee took the mound loss for the Owls going 4 innings and allowed 8 runs (5 earned). Trae Lillehaugen went 2-3 and scored a run to pace the Owls offense. Nelson County drops to 4-10-1 overall and Carrington improved to 5-8. Post 25 will play Jamestown B on Friday at Jack Brown Stadium with a 12:00 start and pregame starting at 11:45 on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
Dakota Anglers Fish Fry This Saturday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Dakota Anglers will be holding a Fish Fry Tournament at Pelican Point Landing on Saturday, July 16th. “This is a fishing tournament for the contestants followed by a fish fry and potluck meal for the membership,” Nathan Selchert stated. Two person teams may...
Immunizations, Physicals Top Back to School List

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s time to start thinking back to school and Central Valley Health District (CVHD) is thinking immunizations and physicals. CVHD provides both services as more and more families prepare to get back into the school mindset. Director of Nursing Kim Lee says they provide various services from vision screenings to education in the schools, but are focused on back to school immunizations and sports physicals right now.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Veteran Service Office in cooperation with North Dakota Department of Game & Fish would like to announce: 2022 Camp Grafton Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt. Veterans who are 50% disabled or greater are encouraged to apply. The Disabled Veteran Deer Hunt will...
VALLEY CITY, ND
INEX Legends Special & Kid’s Night

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: Racing action returns to the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday night, July 16th @ 7:00 PM with all regular classes back in racing action for Kids Race Night and the INEX Legends Car Special for $500 to WIN sponsored by First Community Credit Union (FCCU) and Dakota Central! We had an awesome night last week Saturday to start the Dakota Classic Mod Tour, and we are super excited for more racing action this Saturday and ready for Kids Night! Race fans, you don’t want to miss Saturday night as we will have several giveaways for our junior race fans.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Zot Artz Returns Inclusive Program to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Anne Carlsen Center is once again bringing in Zot Artz to Jamestown as part of the Downtown Arts Market on August 4th. Anne Carlsen Activities Director Denise Jensen says they haven’t been able to hold the event since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Jamestown Parks & Rec Celebrating National Month

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is celebrating all month long in honor of National Parks & Recreation month this July. Since 1985, the month was created as a way to promote the benefits of healthy, vibrant communities. Executive Director Amy Walters says their...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Hay Bales Ignite Due to Moisture South of Jamestown Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Rural Fire Department was dispatched Wednesday morning to hay bales on fire south of Jamestown. Fire Chief Brian Paulson reports just before 8 AM, they were called to 521 76th Ave. SE to approximately 225 round bales on fire. 8 trucks and 18...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Several Dozen Rally for Jamestown Man Killed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Several dozen people rallied outside Fargo City Hall demanding justice for Shane Netterville of Jamestown after he was shot and killed by Fargo Police Officer Adam O’Brien last Friday after a call about three people slumped over in a van. Others also spoke out...
SEPA Approves Key Terms for Rail Project, Greenhouse Update

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) member representatives met in a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the approval of a key terms agreement. Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corporation (JSDC) Business Development Director Corry Shevlin says they’ve been working on this agreement for some time. Shevlin added...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bidding Process Underway To Remove Clay Levees

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City started the bidding process for licensed contractors interested in getting the job to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City. City Administrator Gwen Crawford said the earliest the city will be able to accept a bid will be August...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Sommerfeld Family Plants Tree To Honor Peggy Lee

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Myron Sommerfeld conducted a dedication of a tree he and his family planted in City Park to honor Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday which was on May 26th of 2020. The American Elm is resistant to Dutch Elm disease that has deforested our Elm trees for...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Hazen Woman Dies In Barnes County Hit-And-Run Crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after a 42-year-old Hazen woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 west of Tower City Tuesday, July 12th around 4am. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
ND AG personally overseeing Fargo officer-involved shooting investigation

FARGO (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will personally oversee the investigation into the shooting death of a Jamestown man by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the case at the request of Police Chief Dave Zibolski.
FARGO, ND
Charges Filed Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

A Jamestown, North Dakota man faces felony charges following a fatal hit and run accident early Tuesday morning on I-94 outside Valley City. According to the North Dakota highway patrol, Christina Anderson, 42 of Hazen was killed when a 2017 GMC Sierra rear-ended a 2005 Dodge Ram towing a flatbed trailer just east of the Oriska Rest Area, along the westbound roadway. According to the Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Ram, and a teenage girl were also injured in the accident. The 14 year old female passenger was not restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle during the roll-over.
JAMESTOWN, ND

