Amy Golding Named New UJ Women’s Wrestling Head Coach

Tolna, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—–Nelson County scored 2 runs in the bottom of the second inning and held a brief 2-1 lead after 2 innings. The Owls scoring would be done for the night and Post 25 would tally 11 runs in their final 4 at bats and win by the 10 run rule after 6 innings. Lucas Hendrickson went 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scored a run, and added a stolen base. Starting pitcher Grady Shipman threw all 6 innings picking up the win and also went 2-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs. Post 25 scored 3 runs in the third inning to take the lead for good and added 4 runs in the fourth, and 2 runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to finish off the Owls. Preston Lee took the mound loss for the Owls going 4 innings and allowed 8 runs (5 earned). Trae Lillehaugen went 2-3 and scored a run to pace the Owls offense. Nelson County drops to 4-10-1 overall and Carrington improved to 5-8. Post 25 will play Jamestown B on Friday at Jack Brown Stadium with a 12:00 start and pregame starting at 11:45 on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

NELSON COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO