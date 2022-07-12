'Succession' leads Emmy Award nominations with 25, 'Squid Game' scores a landmark best drama series nod.

Click here to read the full article. The Goran Stolevski-directed horror-drama “You Won’t Be Alone,” was Thursday named the best film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Korea’s leading genre film event.
The Australia-U.K.-Serbia co-production is set in Macedonia and stars Noomi Rapace in a 19th century tale about a young girl who is transformed into a witch. It premiered at the Sundance festival in January and recently played in Sydney. At the Palm Springs festival, Stolevski won the ‘directors to watch’ prize.
His next feature, “Of An Age,” about a whirlwind gay romance, is already completed and is set as...
