ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Succession' leads Emmy Award nominations with 25, 'Squid Game' scores a landmark best drama series nod

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

'Succession' leads Emmy Award nominations with 25, 'Squid Game' scores a landmark best drama series nod.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Succession" will compete for best drama with "Squid Game," a violent South Korean satire in which society's marginalized compete for cash in fatal versions of children's games, which is Netflix's most-watched series ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Squid Game makes Emmys history as first foreign language series nominated for Best Drama

The 2022 Emmys just gave Squid Game the green light. Netflix's hit Korean survival drama is making history as the first foreign language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series after the nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Squid Game is nominated in that category alongside Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, Succession, and Yellowjackets.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ and All ‘NCIS’ Shows Snubbed in 2022 Emmys Nominations, Fans Sound Off

Fans of “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods” were irritated after both shows were missing from this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations. Although both shows have a cult-like following, with millions of fans watching each week, neither show garnered an Emmy nom on Tuesday, when the nominations were revealed. We know that both sitcoms were among the most-watched shows in 2022, so what gives?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Squid#Emmy Award#San Diego
USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmy Nominations By Program & Network: HBO & ‘Succession’ Lead The Way

Click here to read the full article. Succession leads the field with 25 nominations for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy nominations, which were revealed today. The Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus are next with 20 noms apiece, followed by Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and HBO Max’s Hacks with 17 each. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage The combined HBO and HBO Max tops all networks and platforms with 140  Emmy noms today — 108 for the premium cabler and 32 for the streamer — with Netflix a close second at 105. Only two others topped 50 nominations: Hulu (58)...
NFL
Collider

‘Ted Lasso,' ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and ‘Hacks' Nab Best Comedy Series Nominations for 2022 Emmys

The race for best comedy series at this year’s Emmy Awards is in full swing, and it looks like it’s going to be some seriously tough competition. The nominations for this year’s Emmys were announced this morning by Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove, and among the nominations for Best Comedy Series are a number of familiar faces, as well as some new contenders that may prove to outrun their more established competitors.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Every Marvel TV show eligible for the 2022 Emmys got nominated multiple times

It's another great year of Emmy nominations for Marvel. Every single Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards received multiple nominations each on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 19 nods across four series. Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight led the pack with eight nominations, followed by...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Emmy Nominations by Network: HBO and HBO Max Lead the Industry With Combined 104 Nods

The combined might of HBO and HBO Max scored 140 Emmy nominations Tuesday to lead all networks as the 2022 honorees were announced this morning, edging out Netflix (104) for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This represented a jump up for HBO/Max from 130 Emmy nods last year and the 20th time that the HBO brand has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or platform in a single year.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Succession’, ‘Barry’ & ‘The White Lotus’ Set To Return With New Seasons In Time For Next Year’s Emmys Deadline

Click here to read the full article. The Covid pandemic meant that a lot of shows had their schedules thrown out of sync, which shook up various Emmy races. However, after a solid haul of Emmy nominations, HBO expects that new seasons of key awards titles such as Succession, The White Lotus and Barry will be released in time for next year’s Emmy eligibility deadline. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Succession scored 25 nominations, the most of any show and taking its total Emmy noms to 48, The White Lotus secured 20 noms, and Barry took in another 14 nominations, while Euphoria...
NFL
The Independent

Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list

The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July). This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'NCIS' Franchise Continues to Be MIA in Emmys Nominations

NCIS and its spinoffs were all missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning. The mothership series will just have to live with knowing it is the most-watched scripted drama on primetime television. The NCIS shows even missed below-the-line technical nominations. During its 19 seasons on the air,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Wins Bucheon Prize at BiFan Festival

Click here to read the full article. The Goran Stolevski-directed horror-drama “You Won’t Be Alone,” was Thursday named the best film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Korea’s leading genre film event. The Australia-U.K.-Serbia co-production is set in Macedonia and stars Noomi Rapace in a 19th century tale about a young girl who is transformed into a witch. It premiered at the Sundance festival in January and recently played in Sydney. At the Palm Springs festival, Stolevski won the ‘directors to watch’ prize. His next feature, “Of An Age,” about a whirlwind gay romance, is already completed and is set as...
MOVIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
73K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy