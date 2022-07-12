ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bitcoin Miners in Texas Halt Operations due to a Severe Heat Wave

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin miners located in Texas, such as Argo and Riot, switched off their machines because of an expected heat wave about to hit the state. Bitcoin mining companies in Texas turned off their machines in anticipation of extreme weather conditions. In some parts of the state, temperatures are expected to surpass...

Comments / 1

